Why Ford’s CEO Says Raising the Status and Pay of Manual Workers Is Vital

Recent studies indicate more than 40 percent of Gen-Zers say they’ve embarked upon or are preparing for a career in the trades. That migration from office work demonstrates the pragmatism of thousands of youths who have struggled to adapt to the traditional workplace. However, their numbers are still likely to fall well short of the millions of people that Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley says are needed to reinvigorate the stalling engine of the nation’s productivity, which he calls the “essential economy.”

Farley addressed the manual labor shortfall during Ford’s inaugural Ford Pro Accelerate conference, which assembled hundreds of top business and government leaders in Detroit’s landmark Michigan Central Station. In his opening speech, Farley revisited the problem he’s spoken and written about in recent months—one that Ford, other big manufacturers, and countless small businesses have all struggled with. That’s the shortage of trained employees willing to do critically important work for the 3 million U.S. construction, agriculture, skilled trades, transportation, energy, and manufacturing enterprises that contribute $12 trillion to economic growth each year. Those businesses—big, small, and in between—make up the essential economy, whose current 9-to-5 employee workforce is still too small to meet demand. On the one hand, according to some estimates, around 600,000 jobs in manufacturing have been left unfilled due to insufficient applicants, with an additional 500,000 vacancies in construction. Farley said 400,000 new auto techs will be needed in the next three years alone. On the other hand, technology and upskilling efforts have increased the productivity of white-collar businesses by 28 percent over the last eight years, according to an Aspen Institute study. But during the same period, productivity of essential economy companies dropped. That, Farley said, is decreasing the nation’s ability “to build things” on its own, compared to other big economies.

“The problems with the essential economy are problems for all of us,” Farley said during his Ford Pro Accelerate address this week. “What happened to the essential economy? We outsourced a lot of skills and jobs. We stopped investing in the trades. If Henry Ford saw what has become of us, I think he’d be kind of mad.” Ironically, while Ford says he supports President Donald Trump’s import tariffs and other policies designed to return production to the U.S., he warns they risk worsening the huge labor shortage. Companies that reshore by building factories will be up against an insufficient number of available workers, driving up salaries and inflation, while slowing completion of construction projects.



What’s needed first, the 63-year-old CEO argues, is a comprehensive plan and collective vocational training investment strategy to teach more people the skills needed in the essential economy. To make this happen, he says, changes in business and public perceptions must help restore the financial and professional status of jobs that are now often viewed as last-choice leftovers. “One of the biggest barriers is the hesitancy to enter these trades, because as a society, we don’t really reward or celebrate the people who take on these kinds of jobs,” Farley said. “We can’t rely on government to fix it. We can’t just rely on business or communities. It has to be a cooperative effort.”

