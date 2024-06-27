Will the Top U.S. Banks Be Able to Withstand a Recession?

The Fed’s ‘severe recession’ scenario testing finds banks robust and capable of serving consumers and businesses. JPMorgan Chase questions the accuracy of the Fed’s results.

The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered the good news Wednesday that all 31 major banks submitted to its annual stress tests came through simulated recession scenarios standing tall, and capable of providing uninterrupted credit to consumers and growing businesses.

Several hours later, however, JPMorgan Chase raised questions about the reliability of that analysis–at least for itself.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Like a student receiving extra credit it hadn’t earned, JPMorgan Chase issued a statement late Wednesday noting the Fed had miscalculated certain criteria it examined. In cranking banks’ numbers through stress test simulations, regulators overestimated the value of what JPMorgan Chase said it had accounted as “Other Comprehensive Income.” They meanwhile undershot projected losses from various investments. Because of that–and assuming its calculations were accurate–the bank said “the resulting stress losses would be modestly higher than those disclosed by the Federal Reserve.” Though the discrepancies weren’t large enough to undermine the overall validity of the annual trial, JPMorgan Chase’s error alert did sound a blue note in what was otherwise an upbeat outcome. All 31 banks with over $100 billion in assets tested withstood what the Fed called “severe recession” scenarios, allowing them to “stay above minimum capital requirements” needed to continue providing consumer and business loans.

To be sure, the collective result was slightly less strong than in last year’s stress testing. But that may not be surprising, given the formidable simulation assumptions of unemployment more than tripling to 10 percent, commercial real estate values dropping by 40 percent, and housing prices tanking by over a third.

Banks examined certainly suffered big losses within those conditions. But they still remained solid and fully functional–indicating increases in capital requirements the Fed imposed following the 2008 financial crisis are offering intended ballast. “This year’s results show that under our stress scenario, large banks would take nearly $685 billion in total hypothetical losses, yet still have considerably more capital than their minimum common equity requirements,” said Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision. “This is good news and underscores the usefulness of the extra capital that banks have built in recent years.”

Why were losses incurred under the recent tests higher than in 2023?