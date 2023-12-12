With Theft on the Rise, Dollar General, Walmart, and Other Retailers Ditch Self-Checkout Machines

Small retail businesses owners looking to cut costs should learn from the mistakes of their large corporate competitors, many of which are walking back their investments in self-checkout technology. Walmart, Target, and most recently Dollar General are all rethinking their DIY checkout systems, as losses from increased shoplifting have come to outweigh savings from reduced employee headcount.

General Dollar CEO Todd Vasos told investors during the company’s third quarter earnings call last week that it plans to boost its employee wage budget over the next year in order to expand human supervision around self-checkout areas. A main reason for the move, Vasos said, was the rising rate of “shrink”–an industry term for shoplifting–that’s eaten into Dollar General’s bottom line. The additional $150 million for “store labor hours” will be spent on beefing up staff around scanning and payment machines, and those employees will also provide timely service to clients who encounter snags, Vasos said. But that “focus on the front end should also reduce shrink,” he said, pointedly. “(I)t helps on the sales line because we’ve got somebody to meet, greet, and ring up the customer,” Vasos said in the earnings call, after previously noting third-quarter gross profit as a portion of sales had dropped 29 percent due to in-store theft–much of it apparently happening at self-checkout machines. “It also helps on the shrink line because you’ve got somebody at the front end of the store that is always there to monitor.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The broken promise of self-checkout. Smaller business owners toying with the idea of introducing self-checkout tech as a means of decreasing register employee wage costs should take note. Large retailers report the machines create opportunities for unscrupulous customers to pocket unpaid items when nobody’s watching. Dollar General is the most recent chain to increase staff presence to keep watch over them–or get rid of the contraptions altogether. Walmart and Target have both reportedly reduced their numbers of scanning units, limited items permitted at self-checkout, and increased staff surveying those areas; moves that undermine the original tech-as-wage-reduction equation that prompted their installation in the first place. Costco, meanwhile, has employees checking to make sure people aren’t faking out the machines by using other people’s membership cards for reductions. The anti-theft countermeasures are warranted. As smaller retail business owners know all too well, merchandise theft pokes serious holes in your bottom line–and contributed to the estimated $94 billion loss recorded by stores across the U.S. in 2021.

According to a Lending Tree-sponsored study of 2,000 U.S. consumers, “15 percent of self-checkout users have purposely stolen an item–and 44 percent of self-checkout thieves plan to do it again.” Though 96 percent of respondents reported having used the machines themselves, the experience led 69 percent of them to believe the devices facilitate shoplifting. Another survey found misuse of self-checkout tech or phone payment apps resulted in a shrink rate of 4 percent of total purchases made in stores studied, twice what traditional shoplifting cost those stores. True, “organized retail crime” by smash-and-grab mobs still represents far less than the 50 percent of shrink claimed by the National Retail Federation earlier this year. Last week the organization had to retract their figures, conceding they were about 45 percent too high. But losses from shrink remain significant and painful to store owners big and small, no matter who is stealing their merchandise. A better way. So how do you combat the spreading sticky-hands epidemic if new technology appears to facilitate that very theft?

For Dollar General, the effort starts with redeploying staff to keep an eye on the thousands of self-checkout units it’s introduced across its 19,000 stores, in part to cut labor costs. In that way, company leadership hopes that having people watching the machines will keep customers honest. Lowes CEO Marvin Ellison, however, thinks there’s an easier and better solution. Ellison believes the secret to the home improvement chain’s success in limiting 2022 losses from theft to just one percent of total sales lies in having maintained–and even increased–staff levels in stores in the first place, but not just at checkout. Investing further in floor associates training and salaries, he adds, not only results in better service for customers, but also inspires employees to be eagle-eyed in their shared defense of Lowes’ interest.