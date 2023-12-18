Women-Owned Companies Rally to Challenge Texas Abortion Ban

The women-led Austin dating app company Bumble assembled a coalition of 51 businesses to sign an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court of Texas to overturn the state’s restrictive abortion law.

Abortion rights activists march to the Austin State Capitol after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade by the US Supreme Court, in Austin, Texas, on June 24, 2022.. Photo: Getty Images

A group of Texas business leaders have publicly opposed the state’s strict abortion law, citing its $15 billion negative economic effects, including their ability to run their businesses and attract employees to the state, rather than arguments based on civil liberties and individual rights.

As culture war disputes divide friends, colleagues, and even family members, companies have been understandably disinclined to speak out on burning topics of the day–from the Israel-Hamas war to LGTBQ+ issues.

But a group of 51 companies and business organizations signed an amicus brief filed on behalf of the Austin-based data app Bumble in support of the 22 plaintiffs in the Zurawski v. Texas case. The litigation challenges the strict Texas law that denies access to abortions. The plaintiffs want the state to clarify the “medical emergency” exceptions to the law, specifically the right to terminate pregnancies whose complications had put their lives at risk. Bumble–whose management and clients are predominately women–accomplished something unusual: It mobilized PR-conscious, tight-lipped businesses to speak out on a divisive social issue in a conservative state. Among the companies Bumble’s leadership recruited to co-sign the amicus brief are the parent of Match.com and Tinder and advertising firm Preacher, as well as firms from sectors such as hospitality, food, tech, and health care. The United States Women’s Chamber of Commerce also took part in this unusual public stand on the explosive topic of abortion.

Executives at Bumble had previously voiced their opposition to legal reproductive rights restrictions. But the startup’s move to involve itself in Zurawski v. Texas argues that the strict abortion ban infringes on its ability to recruit employees from out of state. Those and other difficulties created are costing the Texas economy, companies, and people about $15 billion per year, the filing said.

The dollar figure comes from a 2021 report by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, which ascribed the shortfall to professional women either avoiding or leaving Texas because of its abortion ban, or earning less or leaving the workforce to assume parenting duties. Bumble says 150 of its own employees have bolted Texas to perform work from places that have not restricted access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a ruling based on an individual right to privacy. The brief also cites activities and revenue lost from nonresidents refusing to come to Texas because of the law. Several other states and professional organizations, including the 40,000-member Society of Women Engineers, are boycotting travel to locations that limit reproductive rights.

But the Texas abortion law–considered among the most severe among the 50 states–has been challenged and upheld before. Earlier this week, the state Supreme Court overturned a lower court’s ruling permitting a woman to abort a pregnancy doctors said was threatening to her life. The panel ruled that the physicians had not substantiated conditions required for exceptions to the law.

In its filing, Bumble and attorneys from the law firm Reed Smith make their legal argument addressing precisely those rare exceptions when doctors may provide abortions. The ambiguity of those circumstances adds to already considerable atmosphere of doubt and concern that discourages prospective employees from coming to the state, the brief says. That “uncertain and confusing Texas regulatory environment is creating professional and personal difficulties for those who work and travel in Texas, as well as adversely impacting employee recruitment and retention, and creating obstacles for attracting new businesses, visitors and events,” Reed Smith says in a statement. “Now, a total of 51 leading businesses, organizations, and individuals with operations in Texas have signed the brief, which argues that ambiguity in the state’s abortion bans are having a negative impact on the economy.”