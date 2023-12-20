Wrong Move, Rite Aid: FTC Penalizes Company for Facial Recognition Practices

Any business that depends heavily on technology for its physical security should take heed of drugstore chain Rite Aid’s smackdown by the Federal Trade Commission for repeated privacy violations caused by its use of facial recognition software.

The FTC released a ruling Tuesday that called the chain to account for casting undue suspicion on customers, or otherwise exposing them to humiliation or harassment. Claims of abusive and shoddy use of facial recognition technology prompted the FTC to ban Rite Aid from using it for five years under an agreement signed by the company. The agency held the drugstore chain responsible for its deployment of a face-scanning application that falsely identified images of some customers as matching or indeed being those of suspected or confirmed shoplifters–“particularly women and people of color.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The FTC’s ruling faulted the sloppy conception and management of those reference shots, and blamed that for incidents of entirely innocent customers being “erroneously accused by employees of wrongdoing because of facial recognition technology.” The agency also dinged Rite Aid for alleged irresponsible storage of customer images, purchase records, and other personal information. It wasn’t Rite Aid’s first brush with the FTC over the use of facial recognition. But for some shoppers, the public humiliation of being wrongly identified as shoplifters by Rite Aid’s facial recognition warranted going back to the regulatory agency more than a dozen years after the first rulings in 2010.

“The company did not inform consumers that it was using the technology in its stores and employees were discouraged from revealing such information,” the latest ruling said. “Employees, acting on false positive alerts, followed consumers around its stores, searched them, ordered them to leave, called the police to confront or remove consumers, and publicly accused them, sometimes in front of friends or family, of shoplifting or other wrongdoing … [In addition] Rite Aid’s actions disproportionately impacted people of color.”

For its part, Rite Aid–which in October filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection–said in a prepared statement it was “pleased to reach an agreement with the FTC.” However, it also begged to “fundamentally disagree with the facial recognition allegations in the agency’s complaint,” which it linked to a third-party service provider, and involved a system long removed from the “limited number of stores” in which it had been used. It might be tempting to dismiss that official dressing down and five-year facial recognition ban as a story of one big company getting caught implementing an abusive application in several stores. But because of the massive and spreading presence of digital security systems–some driven by artificial intelligence–in large and small businesses across the U.S., the FTC ruling is very important.

The ubiquity of digital cameras in private and public places, often paired with powerful facial recognition software, has created what New York University’s School of Law’s Katie Kinsey last April described to Bloomberg Law as a Wild West scenario.

In it, she said, tech that “in many cases you wouldn’t know” was being used makes judgments about the people and actions being viewed. Such automated scrutiny has experts urgently calling for current laws to adapt to the use of this new technology. “If we keep kicking the can down the road, we could end up in a place that feels more dystopian than you might think,” Kinsey told Bloomberg Law.

Meanwhile, more businesses using those facial recognition applications now find themselves facing similar pushback to Rite Aid, including litigation.

Last year, for example, Facebook owner Meta was sued by Texas for its use and image storage of facial recognition applications. Tech providers Pimeyes and Clearview AI both settled separate cases brought by people claiming their privacy had been violated by company software. How long a jump is it before customers go after hotels, restaurants, big-box stores, and mom-and-pop shops after realizing unassuming wall cameras linked to AI-driven facial recognition apps had been scrutinizing them as possible shoplifters? Probably not long at all.

As AI researcher and facial recognition racial bias scholar Joy Buolamwini told the Washington Post, the swift evolution of technology already makes the need for tech-informed and -adapted laws more urgent. Despite the internal complexity of the systems themselves, she says it wouldn’t take more than reasonable reflection to draw lines needed to safeguard individual privacy and dignity.