Many small business owners are agonizing over their next advertising moves in particularly fraught times. Their current, tough choice: Join the exodus of big corporations that have bolted from X to protest the myriad controversies engulfing it in recent weeks, or take advantage of the suddenly uncrowded social media marketing landscape on the platfom formerly called Twitter. Hoping to influence those deliberations, platform owner Elon Musk is making those entrepreneurs an offer he’s hoping they can’t refuse: a bonus credit if they spend $1,000 on ads.

The steep drop in big client advertising revenues pummeled X this year, prompting its new pitch to small businesses to try to make up some of the shortfall. Claiming more than eight in 10 active X customers are small and midsize enterprises, the platform floated that works out to a buy-four-get-one-free in-store handout–“a one-time ad credit of $250 when select businesses spend $1,000 or more on a new campaign within the next 30 days.” The offer expires December 31.

The reason for the social media platform’s generosity is clear. Recent reports say ad spend during the first three quarters of 2023 fell precipitously as large companies distanced themselves from recurring Musk controversies. That was before Musk sparked protest over his online approbation of an anti-Semitic post in November. He then issued an obscene order to protesting corporate clients to take their marketing money elsewhere if they didn’t like it. Blue-chip clients did just that, including Apple, Walmart, Kellogg’s, Ford, Coca-Cola, Meta, Chevrolet, and many, many others.

That run-don’t-walk rush to exit the platform will only worsen sliding ad revenues, which reportedly fell from a quarterly average of $1 billion in 2022 to $600 million this year.

So seeking new revenue in smaller business advertisers makes sense–even more so because these companies plan to allocate funds to marketing in the new year, if on a smaller scale than bigger companies. A recent survey found 94 percent of responding enterprises planned to boost marketing spending in 2024–plans that presumably include social media investments. The question now is whether–and how many–entrepreneurs will take over X spaces vacated by big corporations. Speaking to UK site Startups before the platform made its $250 credit offer, vcita CEO and founder Itzik Levy said it’s still a tossup whether the small companies his small marketing firm caters to will seize the opportunity or shun it.

In the end, he suggests, that may come down to whether business owners feel they have as much to gain as Musk by embracing ads on X.