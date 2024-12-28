5 Healthy Steps That Changed My Leadership and Life

As a seasoned entrepreneur and CEO, I’ve faced the challenges of balancing a high-growth business with the demands of family life. Over the years, I’ve also worked with numerous leaders to optimize their personal and professional lives. Here’s a look at how my own health journey became the key to unlocking success in all areas of my life.

When I launched my company, I was consumed by the demands of entrepreneurship. I worked 50 to 60 hours a week, juggling endless responsibilities while maintaining a semblance of balance at home. I was always on top of things professionally, but the long hours took their toll—especially on my health and family life. Like many founders, I initially saw fitness and mental health as luxuries, something to fit in when I “had” the time. But after a few years, I realized I was wrong. I was 15 pounds heavier than ever, and my once-strong marriage felt strained. As someone who had always been an athlete and valued my mental health, I knew I had let my priorities slip. I knew I needed a change—not just for my health but for my effectiveness as a CEO, but for myself and my family as well. The turning point was recognizing that fitness and mental well-being are not luxuries but investments in focus and capacity. They needed to be my top priorities, and everything else had to fit around them.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Here are the steps I took to regain my health, how they transformed my life and leadership, and how you can apply the same steps yourself. 1. Redesign your schedule. I started by completely reworking my daily schedule. I committed to getting to the office by 6:30 a.m., allowing two to three hours of focused, uninterrupted work before the rest of the office arrived. This early start meant I could tackle the most important tasks before the distractions of the day began. By mid-morning, I was ready for a break and would head to the gym for a workout. Then, I had a quiet breakfast to catch up on reading and big-picture planning. By 11:00 a.m., I was back in the office, energized and ready to handle questions and fires. This shift in my routine made me more effective in my work while prioritizing my health.

2. Make the hard trade-offs. I had to make some tough decisions to make this new schedule work. I decided to leave the office by 4:00 p.m. each day so I could be home by 5:00 to spend the evening with my family. This meant sacrificing mornings with my kids, but it was a necessary trade-off to ensure I had quality time with them in the evenings—time previously sacrificed for work. It wasn’t easy to leave the office when so much was happening, but I found that by doing so, I was forced to delegate more effectively and focus on what truly mattered. 3. Structure your days for success. Creating a structured routine was crucial. I blocked out time for everything important: focused work in the morning, physical exercise, strategic planning, and family time. This structure helped me allocate my time according to my priorities and values. It also pushed me to be more disciplined about my work and personal life, leading to better decision-making and improved outcomes both at work and at home. 4. Reduce your availability. I realized I was involved in everything—every decision, meeting, proposal, and pitch. This not only consumed a significant amount of my time but also stunted my team’s growth. With my constant availability, people approached me for every issue in the business rather than figuring out solutions for themselves.

To address this, I introduced a new policy: I would meet with anyone about anything, but they had to schedule it at least 24 hours in advance. This delay had two benefits. First, 80 percent of the issues resolved themselves without my intervention. Second, when I met with my team, they conducted thorough research and presented options for discussion. This approach improved our decision-making and reduced the time needed by over 50 percent. 5. Prioritize mental health. Along with physical fitness, I also made time for mental health. This included reading, meditation, and strategic thinking sessions each morning. These moments of quiet reflection were essential for keeping my mind sharp and my stress levels in check. By prioritizing mental health, I was able to approach challenges with a clear head and a more positive outlook, which had a profound impact on my ability to lead effectively. The changes I made had a ripple effect throughout my life. I became more present with my family, focused at work, and satisfied with my life. The structure I implemented improved my health and allowed me to spend time on important, non-urgent tasks often overlooked in the day’s hustle. I delegated more, worked smarter, and felt more in control of my life.

By investing in my health, I wasn’t just taking care of my body—I was investing in my capacity to be a better CEO and father. The results have been transformative, not just for me personally, but also for my business and family life. If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that taking care of yourself is not a luxury—it’s a necessity for success in all areas of life.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.