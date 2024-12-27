5 Ways a Business Coach Can Help Drive Your Success

This column is part of The First 90 Days, a series about how to make 2025 a year of breakout growth for your business.

With years of experience coaching hundreds of CEOs and leadership teams, I’ve seen firsthand the profound impact that external guidance can have on growth and success. As a founder and CEO, I’ve also sought the support of business coaches, benefiting personally from their expertise and perspective. Whether you’re facing challenges or reaching for new heights, a coach or mentor can offer the clarity, structure, and insights you need—perspectives that are often hard to see on your own. A great coach brings focus and organization to your goals, delivering constructive feedback and helping you break free when you’re stuck in the details. A coach can provide valuable guidance by utilizing proven frameworks and encouraging accountability, empowering business owners to tackle challenges and capitalize on opportunities. Here’s how I’ve benefited from working with coaches and the principles I strive to offer my own clients.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

1. Provide structure and frameworks One of the primary ways a coach or mentor can support business owners is by offering clear structures and frameworks for decision-making. For many entrepreneurs, it can be difficult to identify blind spots or realize what needs improvement. Coaches introduce proven methodologies to assess your business from various perspectives. Whether it’s strategic planning, process improvement, or team management, these frameworks guide you in evaluating your current situation, identifying weaknesses, and creating a roadmap for growth. In my experience, I’ve seen founders often overwhelmed with daily operations, losing sight of long-term goals. For example, using time management techniques, like the core time blocks method, allows leaders to allocate their most productive hours to critical tasks, ensuring they remain focused on what truly drives growth​. 2. Facilitate meaningful conversations Coaches can act as neutral third parties, facilitating crucial conversations that are often avoided in business. These conversations can include team dynamics, leadership challenges, or strategic pivots. Business coaches ask tough, probing questions that dig deep into the root causes of a problem, ensuring that you’re addressing causes rather than symptoms.

For example, many teams fall into unproductive communication patterns, like the Victim-Villain-Hero triangle, which creates a cycle of drama. In these cases, I guide teams in recognizing these patterns and rewiring their interactions​. When you tackle the real issue instead of surface-level symptoms, you save time, money, and emotional energy, allowing for better collaboration and more effective decision-making. 3. Offer practical, effective feedback Business owners are often too close to the action to see where improvements can be made. A coach can bring an outside perspective and offer actionable feedback that you can immediately apply to strategy, leadership, and operations. This feedback is grounded in practical experience across different industries, allowing you to address complex issues with more confidence. For example, when I started my own company, I struggled with sales despite having years of experience. It wasn’t my abilities that were lacking; I simply needed a better process. A coach helped me understand that sales success requires a system, and through their guidance, I adopted a predictable sales process that generated results​. Similarly, a coach can help you identify the gaps in your strategy, whether it’s refining your leadership style or adjusting your growth approach.

4. Clarify priorities and accountability A business coach can ensure you maintain laser focus on what matters most by assisting you in setting clear goals, objectives, and accountability measures. It’s easy for leaders to become distracted or lose momentum as new challenges arise, but a coach provides the necessary discipline to stay on track. In working with leadership teams, I often find that a lack of accountability is not due to a lack of motivation, but rather a failure to communicate expectations and success metrics​. A coach can help you define what success looks like for each project and hold you accountable to deadlines and deliverables. They keep you focused on the big picture and ensure that your team remains aligned with the business’s strategic goals. 5. Bring new ideas and insight Lastly, a business coach can provide fresh ideas and insights. Having worked with different companies across industries, coaches have a wealth of experience to draw from and often bring new perspectives that can spark innovation. This can be especially valuable for business owners who feel stuck or are unsure how to grow further.

A great example is when coaches introduce new techniques to increase team productivity, such as optimizing meeting rhythms. Many teams struggle to find the right balance in their daily huddles, leading to wasted time or misalignment. By introducing simple tools, like writing updates on 3×5 index cards to keep meetings short and focused, I’ve helped teams become significantly more productive. A business coach or mentor brings structure, clarity, and accountability to business owners and leadership teams, helping them overcome obstacles and accelerate growth. Whether you need help focusing on priorities, facilitating difficult conversations, or implementing new strategies, a coach can be an invaluable asset in your journey to success.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.