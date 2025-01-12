8 Key Metrics for Growth-Minded CEOs to Track

As a business coach and five-time Inc. 500/5000 CEO, I’ve worked with growth-focused leaders across various industries. My role is to guide them in measuring what matters most, ensuring every decision is data-driven and contributes to long-term success.

One of the keys to growth is measuring what matters. Metrics aren’t just numbers—they’re narratives that reveal the health, direction, and potential of your business. Here are eight metrics every CEO should consider to track growth and drive success. 1. Time to value (TTV) This metric measures the average time it takes for a new customer to experience the core value of your product or service. A shorter TTV often leads to higher customer satisfaction and retention rates. To improve it, businesses can streamline onboarding, provide quick-start guides, or offer concierge services. For example, a software-as-a-service company might revamp its interface to help customers achieve their first milestone quickly. 2. Customer health index (CHI) CHI is a composite score that evaluates customer engagement through metrics like feature adoption, support ticket volume, and usage frequency. It’s a critical tool for predicting churn and identifying customers ready for upgrades. Proactive customer support and tools like health dashboards can help identify and address issues early. One tech firm I worked with reduced churn by 25 percent by measuring and acting quickly on signs of disengagement.

3. Onboarding success rate This metric tracks the percentage of customers who reach key milestones during onboarding. It’s a clear indicator of whether your processes are setting customers up for early success. Businesses can identify drop-off points and adjust accordingly. For instance, if users abandon the setup process, in-app nudges or live chat assistance can help. Effective onboarding often turns first-time users into loyal customers. 4. Customer referral rate Referrals signal trust and a strong product-market fit. A high referral rate also lowers acquisition costs while expanding your customer base organically. Many companies use referral incentives, but small touches can also make a difference. For example, one e-commerce brand I worked with doubled its referral rate simply by including handwritten thank-you notes in their packages. 5. Cross-sell or upsell efficiency This metric measures how effectively you expand within your existing customer base by offering complementary products or premium tiers. Analyzing purchase patterns and tailoring offers to customer needs are key. For instance, Amazon excels at this by suggesting “frequently bought together” items. Personalization and logical suggestions can drive significant incremental revenue.

6. Team velocity index This metric tracks how quickly teams move from idea to execution, an essential measure of agility in competitive markets. Streamlining approval processes and investing in collaboration tools can improve team velocity. One media client of mine reduced project cycle times by 30 percent by streamlining decision-making and simplifying workflows. 7. Pricing elasticity impact Pricing changes can have profound effects on customer retention and lifetime value, beyond short-term conversion rates. By testing different pricing strategies, businesses can determine what resonates most with their audience. A subscription-based company, for example, can test bundle offers to find the right balance between maximizing revenue and maintaining retention. 8. Innovation contribution ratio This metric calculates the percentage of revenue or user engagement driven by new products or features launched in the past twelve months. It’s a vital measure of how innovation fuels growth and keeps your business ahead of the competition. Companies like Apple thrive by consistently delivering impactful innovations. Regularly reviewing performance metrics tied to recent launches can ensure alignment with broader goals.

By focusing on these key metrics, growth-minded CEOs can chart a clear path forward. Metrics provide a window into what’s working, what’s not, and where to focus next. Let these insights drive your decisions and fuel your success.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.