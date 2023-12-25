Integrity Is Key to Executive Success, but That May Not Mean What You Think

As an executive strategic coach, I’ve worked with hundreds of CEOs and senior executives, focusing on strategy and building high-performance executive teams. My job is to help teams find a way to differentiate themselves in their market and then build the talent model and operational plan to execute successfully. The process requires some smart thinking and a lot of hard work.

Regardless of how smart and hardworking we are, however, we won’t get very far without strong and effective leadership. As a company grows and scales, leadership challenges become greater and more complicated. Executives who were successful in the early stages of the company often struggle as the game changes and the stakes get higher. Leveling up leadership is just as important as a good strategy and lots of elbow grease.

One of the key values that quickly becomes important is integrity. While this word gets thrown around a lot in many circles, I use it here very specifically and intentionally. I don’t mean morality or even ethics. I’m not judging if someone is good or bad or right or wrong. When I say integrity is important to being a high-performing executive, I mean that your words must match your actions. This means doing what you say you’re going to do. It also means that you shouldn’t say you’re going to do something that you really can’t or won’t do. People need to trust that you’ll deliver and they can rely upon you. Get this right, and you’ll gain significant power and respect. Fail, and you’ll quickly struggle for advancement and could lose your seat at the leadership table.

Here are a few things to consider when making commitments and taking action when your professional reputation is on the line. 1. Taking commitments seriously

Don’t make commitments lightly or carelessly. If you say you’re going to do something, do it. If you’re not, don’t say you will. While this might seem obvious and straightforward, it’s more difficult in practice. We are constantly bombarded with requests for actions and commitments. It’s often easier to just agree to something or make a false commitment to avoid conflict, complexity, or simply to conclude a discussion. Too frequently, we know these are false commitments and accept that we’ll deal with consequences later or just hope people forget.

While it’s sometimes easier in the moment to just agree and move on, executives with a high degree of integrity won’t let these slide. They know that while it might make the immediate conversation more challenging, they don’t want to be saddled with the burden of worrying about a difficult conversation later or the risk that they won’t deliver and hurt their reputation. Instead of just saying yes to avoid the discussion, be direct and explain that you take commitments seriously and you can’t agree to what’s in front of you. Offer acceptable alternatives if you can and want, or just say no for now and suggest revisiting the topic later if they are open to it.

2. Being clear about your commitments It’s also important to be clear on what exactly you’re committing to and by when. An effective executive ensures there is clarity between everyone on exactly what is going to be delivered, by when, and by whom. They don’t leave out key details, and they don’t tolerate vague or imprecise definitions.

This can be tricky when there are many external dependencies and uncertainties. I suggest executives generally aim for an 80% confidence interval when setting scope and deadline commitments. You don’t need to be 100% confident all of the time unless you’re dealing with existential issues. But don’t throw out dates and promises that you know are Hail Mary efforts. Be honest and upfront. Protect your reputation, even if the reality of the situation upsets others. 3. Hold yourself accountable

If you miss a commitment, own it. Nobody’s perfect. While you don’t want to make a habit of not delivering on your commitments, you will fall short now and again. The trick here is not to shirk responsibility or try to assign blame to external factors. Nothing is as unbecoming to an executive as seeing them create a laundry list of excuses. In fact, high-performers take responsibility for things they are clearly not in control of. They know that at the end of the day, they can and should do more to assess and mitigate all risks, not just the easy ones. 4. Holding other people to their commitments

Part of acting with integrity and honoring your commitments is holding other people to their commitments. High performers want to work with high performers. If you’re willing to let people slide on things they have promised, then you’re opening the door for them to let you slide. Make integrity a core value of your team and make your team one you’re proud of working for.

This doesn’t mean you need to pillory someone when they miss a deliverable. Be matter-of-fact and just point out that a commitment was made, and they failed to deliver as promised. Be clear on when and where the deficiencies are and offer suggestions and options for how to remedy the situation. If you can and want, offer support and resources to help them. Holding others accountable is about helping them reach their true potential and supporting them in their success, not knocking them down. 5. Renegotiate commitments quickly

If you’ve made a commitment and come to realize that you’ll fall short on your delivery, address it quickly. People understand that things happen and issues come up. What they don’t want is to find out weeks later when time has run out, and there is no way to course correct. Once you realize that your plans no longer work, start the conversation, even if it’s difficult. Where possible, offer new courses of action and new commitments that can be met successfully. Take the hit, and then find a solution together. While integrity is not the only value a successful executive needs to have, without it, you’re not likely to get very far. It takes courage and self-confidence to be clear and committed to your word and to accept full and complete responsibility for your actions and potential failures. It’s possible to deflect and blame others for a while, but over time, you’ll lose credibility and power. It is better to invest time and energy into your reputation and build a solid foundation for your growth and success.

