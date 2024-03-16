Behind the Brand: Remedy Place

Imagine if SoHo House and Equinox had a baby, and it was staffed with full-time physios, ice baths, hyperbaric oxygen chambers, saunas, vitamin IV drip stations, and more.

That’s Remedy Place, Dr. Jonathan Leary’s new venture and one of one in the category of Social Wellness Clubs. Leary, a former concierge wellness doctor, is carving a revolutionary niche by placing community and recovery front and center.

“Your body is your number one asset. Think of your whole career, roadmap, plan, and all the hard work of executing your life business plan. I want to give that to everyone for their body. That’s where Remedy comes in; this month, we’re launching The Framework – a free, educational content platform to teach people how to take control of their health because no one’s going to make you healthy. It’s only you who are going to make you healthy. You just need people to teach and guide you, help facilitate certain things, and give you the tools.” Leary is pioneering the concept of “social self-care” by creating a space for groups to bond through various tip-of-the-spear wellness experiences.

Instead of booking a workout class in a commercial setting, at Remedy, you’d book something like a breathwork ice bath class or a hyperbaric oxygen chamber where you relax in an oxygen-rich pod and “infuse the body with 50 percent more oxygen to speed up every healing process and reverse aging,” or a lymphatic drainage massage session where you “flush away water weight and toxic build-up with an FDA-approved compression suit.”

The physiotherapists take a holistic approach to their care. For example, the chiropractic sessions blend chiro, physio, and Chinese medicine into one experience. The acupuncturists blend acupuncture, cupping, and Chinese herbs.” The functional medicine services are an evaluation of a series of biomarker tests assessing virtually everything there is to know about your body to create a unique blueprint, nutrition, and self-care plan.

Leary envisions a community where you can catch up with friends, bring a date, or even a corporate team while elevating your group’s overall wellness. Going solo and meeting other like-minded people in the various classes is perfectly okay, too.

Remedy Place has only two intimate live locations in West Hollywood and NYC and two in construction, targeting fifteen to twenty clubs, with a member cap based on square footage topping at 300 for the Flatiron NYC club. “Brand is everything. My vision for Remedy is to reach more people than any company in the health and wellness industry. Expanding too much will lose how special it is. I don’t want this to be the McDonald’s of wellness. At the end of the day, I don’t think that a million clubs is how I change healthcare. I think at the end of the day, it’s building the strongest brand that I can build, and keeping that trust and reliability and using that brand to provide free education and all these other verticals that we’re exploring that just diversify both the business and the ways we can help more people.”

Leary’s opportunity sits at the confluence of the human performance market and growing alternative health & wellness economy, a cluster of self-care businesses projected to hit $8.5 trillion by 2027.

For starters, mainstream gym culture is ripe for a transformation. Most commercial fitness experiences are distinctly individualistic experiences; it’s not uncommon to see a massive room of people locked into their workout, headphones blaring, ironically isolated but within arm’s reach of other like-minded fitness-oriented people. It also excessively emphasizes the need for output and physical exertion, leaving recovery an afterthought despite being an essential factor for performance and athletic longevity.

It makes me think about how Lebron James famously spends $1.5 million a year on his body and how Bryan Johnson regularly measures and improves upon every recovery and anti-aging metric available.

The spotlight on high-efficacy recovery techniques isn’t reserved for athletes or centimillionaires alone; it shines on anyone looking to enhance their everyday performance- whether that be casually competing in pickleball, playing with your kids, or just enjoying a pain-free life. The new wave of functional fitness enthusiasts aren’t just followers of the latest diet craze or unthinkingly signing up for intense fitness challenges, although there’s still plenty of that to go around.

It’s incredible that we’re walking around in this meat suit and don’t really know how it operates. My car has a 300-page manual for when I want to change the oil or tires, but there’s no operating manual that comes with being human.

I’m not alone in being open-minded about learning what’s best for my mind and body. There’s a strong desire for data and science-backed lifestyle improvements, integrating fundamental principles of movement, nutrition, and mental health into our daily lives, as demonstrated by the popularity of podcasts like The Huberman Lab and Dr Peter Attia’s Drive which reach hundreds of millions of people. The “self-maintenance” check engine lights come on at different times for everyone. Gone are the days when I could eat eight tacos or play a game of pickup basketball and not feel it the next day.

It’s a reminder that while we can’t control everything, we can control how we nurture our bodies and minds. The Remedy Place brand emphasizes the power of combining everyday choices and a supportive community.

No one is forcing you to get in that ice bath, but if all of your friends were…maybe. The Remedy Place model appeals to the disciples of self-improvement interested in blending self-care with a profound sense of community.

A health-first lifestyle tends to require a personal societal pivot and public enemy number one tends to be drinking culture- excessive drinking and extreme physical exertion tend not to bode well for athletic recovery.

Millions of health-oriented men and women have been faced with the choice: Do I want to nurture my functional wellness goals or my social life, which often involves a few monthly drinks? Remedy’s “social self-care” is all about pairing social life with wellness, providing its customers an alternative to the “fit or lonely” ultimatum, and catering to the broader cultural shift towards prioritizing health-conscious social interactions.

People are more lonely and isolated than ever before. I was looking at one statistic that said the male adult has on average less than one friend. Wait, less than one? Sad. In any case, as adults, we need human connection and communities of people. We want to be part of that and give you one of your communities and provide a place where you might find people who are like you.

Leary defines a community as anything that you go to on a regular, weekly, or perhaps biweekly basis. It’s something where you’re put in an environment around different people. It’s part of your routine. He stresses the importance of having multiple communities that cater to your multifaceted nature, to which you can also add your value. “As humans, we need to be pushed and hear different diverse perspectives, and not just be around people that think and sound the same. Getting different things out of different groups not only helps with gaining perspective and learning from those people, but it’s also an energetic exchange that helps amplify one vertical of your life. I always say human connection and community are everything, but making it my priority and seeing what has come out of it in my life in the past year and a half has been one of the most significant things for my health and personal and professional growth.”

As Jim Rohn says, “you are the total of the five people you hang around with.”

Well, Remedy’s suites coincidentally fit you plus five people. Remedy is designed to be communal and shareable, as seen with its popular Breathwork Ice Bath Class. The third trend should hit home for every American. It brings us to Leary’s decision to focus on holistic medicine rather than the traditional medical route.

A chiropractor by training, Leary primarily focused on preventative and non-surgical intervention, venturing into functional medicine, physiotherapy, and Chinese medicine, all while keeping a critical eye on the often overlooked aspect of healthcare.

“The difference between alternative medicine versus just normal medical school is the amount of education on pharmacology. It’s great for me to take those pharmacology classes, but instead of knowing more about drugs, I was learning more and more about the body. It’s like a puzzle- when you know the body, and you know what’s off, then you can work on how to fix it.” It leads us into a broader conversation about pain management in America. The opioid crisis is a sobering reminder of the pitfalls of treating symptoms rather than causes. In Leary’s view, pain isn’t just a signal to be silenced but a puzzle to be solved.

Leary’s reflection on his journey from a small town in Rhode Island to Remedy Place today showcases an unyielding commitment to an inclusive and innovative vision of healthcare where recovery sits front and center. His early years were paved with relentless Google searches, Sunday afternoons spent planning, and a 158-page business plan that didn’t open the financial floodgates as hoped.

In 2016, Leary was one year into his practice with a fully maxed-out waitlist. Business was good, but it limited Leary to only seeing one patient at a time. Finding himself growing disconnected from his mission to reach the masses, further compounded by the daily entrepreneurial stressors and back-office necessities, Leary became obsessed with scaling his impact through something more extensive. Armed with a deep understanding of patient needs, a strong desire to transform the healthcare experience, and patients willing to support Leary wherever he went, he decided to transition fully into building Remedy Place.

The Remedy Place brand wasn’t a blind shot in the dark to help people but a calculated effort measured and validated by hands-on experiences with his clients, many of whom would become investors in the company.

“I created such amazing, strong relationships and bonds with all of my patients that I helped over the years. My patients became my investors who became my mentors. I think we’re lucky that our business helps people. People recognize the brand or they associate it with feeling better- Remedy introduced me to this, Remedy helped me at my lowest. Energetically, if we’re helping people all day, let’s say a hundred people come in every single day, that’s one hundred positive connections. They leave, they talk about it, and they come back because they know it works. Then they come with a friend, or they change their date night, or they have a meeting here, or bring their whole corporate team. It’s a snowball effect.” By helping people solve their problems, Leary indirectly converted them into evangelists and cheerleaders for his brand.

Our conversation brings me to consider how one individual can affect change on a grand scale. Leary’s multidisciplinary approach aimed to empower patients to take charge of their health- not just in treating symptoms but in peeling back the layers to address the root causes of discomfort and disease.

As business owners, we may think about the bottom line of businesses behind powerful fitness brands like CrossFit, Orange Theory, and Equinox, but that shouldn’t take away from how the brands are agents of change- connecting people with their routine, with each other, and often, with a better version of themselves. Leary weaves his most resonant experiences with other brands into Remedy, citing brands like Equinox, Soho House, and Restoration Hardware.

“What Equinox did for luxury fitness was take something buzzing and make it super cool and mainstream with artistic campaigns. I was always blown away and attracted to that. I was a trainer at Equinox in Boston way back in college.

“I was exposed to Soho House when I moved to LA, and I thought it was the coolest thing- it was so international and had such a cool community. The exclusivity by design, city selection, hotels, and catering wherever you go sets the exact expectations. “I remember walking into a Restoration Hardware store and thinking I wanted my entire home like this. They want guests to walk into the space and envision their dream home. Everything was balanced. I took a lot away from meeting Gary Friedman for the first time and hearing his philosophies and how he talks about the spaces and the galleries, or even how they built a hotel; he said, it’s not a hotel, it’s my guest house- this is my home that I’m letting people stay in.”

You can sense pieces of Leary’s brand vision board when walking through a Remedy Place (for example, the West Hollywood location.)

Light wood slats contrast the moody dark walls with modern industrial furniture mixed among leafy fig trees, and other lush jungle plants. It feels high-end but approachable and cozy enough to feel like home.

The Flatiron NYC location upholds brand continuity while adding specific novelties such as the IV bar cart reminiscent of a high-end Sunday Brunch Bloody Mary experience.

The Remedy Place brand starkly contrasts the copy-and-paste bleached spa aesthetic, and it’s the antithesis of the sterile clinical physician vibe. Remedy Place is as much about social connection as it is about individual care. For now, it’s a space where the high-rollers of Los Angeles and NYC converge for cutting-edge wellness experiences and community and, specifically, for the ethos Leary has cultivated. Tomorrow, we could start seeing more at-home Remedy products under the Tech-Remedy Collection featuring an $11,900 high-end foam roller or a free educational health and wellness platform called “The Framework.”

