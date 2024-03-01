Behind the Brand with Andrew Wilkinson

In 2006, Andrew Wilkinson was a young college dropout working as a barista in Canada while pondering his next move. His trajectory changed after a casual conversation with two Web designers who had turned the coffee shop into a makeshift office. Wilkinson, napkin math in hand and enamored by the potential profits and lifestyle, took the bus to the local bookstore and bought a book on Web design. Soon enough, he picked up his first local client for $500.

“I ran the numbers in my head, and I realized that these guys were making a fortune,” remembers Wilkinson. “I want to be the guy drinking the espresso, not the guy making it.” Flash-forward twenty years, Andrew stands at the helm of Tiny, a publicly traded conglomerate of 40+ diverse businesses that span both the digital and physical realms, from social networks like LetterBoxd and Dribble to the iconic Aeropress coffee maker and, recently, Yerba Mate brand Mateina with Andrew Huberman.

How exactly did Wilkinson go from espresso guy to running an empire? It wasn’t Web design, marketing, building an agency, or any individual skill that set Wilkinson apart; it’s his ability to identify trends and moving targets in a world constantly in flux and seizing opportunities.

During Wilkinson’s formative barista conversation, tech was in the midst of its own coming-of-age story: Facebook had just emerged from the Harvard dorms in 2004, YouTube launched in 2005 and sold to Google the following year, Twitter launched around the time Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone in 2007 which would change everything.

Sandwiched between the dot-com bust and the 2008 Great Recession, this new nascent wave of startups lured a generation of quintessential young, tech-savvy misfits to carve their path. Wilkinson is a perfect example. Bright but not stimulated by regular high school coursework, he barely graduated in 2004, thanks to what he calls a “pity percent” given to him by his math teacher. Buoyed not by the school system but by his curiosity and drive, Wilkinson focused on things like running his tech news site and learning basic website development. His blog, Macteens, wasn’t just a hobby; it was a glimpse into a future unbound by the confines of a conventional career. As a teen, Wilkinson was cutting his teeth selling ads and attending MacWorld Conferences, which led to him meeting and interviewing Steve Jobs. During a brief stint contemplating a career as a journalist, Wilkinson felt he was on a detour away from something bigger and more energizing. “I started realizing that being a journalist in 2004/2005 was not the life for me,” says Wilkinson. ” I didn’t want to go work at a newspaper; it felt like learning how to develop photos when digital cameras came out. I wanted to write about what I wanted to write about, and I saw blogs like Engadget and Gawker popping up, and realized that I didn’t need formal training; I just needed to be a good writer, and that I could do it myself if I really wanted to.”

Dropping out was a rite of passage and a commitment to follow his curiosity, leading him to that seminal experience in the coffee shop. Wilkinson’s unlikely journey began with $500 gigs for local businesses. Still, it quickly grew into a full-scale design agency, MetaLab, with over sixty employees and a portfolio of working with companies like Apple, Google, Disney, Walmart, Slack, Vice, and more, as well as incubating several software companies.

MetaLab spent its early days in frenetic high-growth startup mode – a personally exacting journey marked by exponential growth demonstrating success is often cloaked in chaos. Andrew compares the constant challenges and high stakes of running a company to “waking up to a knife fight and eating glass” every morning. “The first couple of years were just disastrous chaos. I would wake up every day in a panic, and all of my problems had to be resolved within four to eight hours; this critical person is about to leave, we’re about to lose this client, this person isn’t paying us– and then multiply that by five because pretty soon I was running five or six businesses. We didn’t know what we were doing and actually didn’t know how good our business was. We thought it was normal to have 50 or 60 percent profit margins and to double every year because we had never looked at a conventional business.”

Despite the chaos of 50 to 75 percent annualized growth, Wilkinson and his co-founder Chris Sparling found they excelled at running profitably, assembling a stellar team, and having the charisma and ability to sell and land big clients. In 2013, Wilkinson and Sparling made the monumental decision to shift their focus from starting businesses to buying them. Inspired by the tales of Warren Buffett, Andrew realized that the zenith of business wasn’t just in doing but in strategizing and in seeing beyond the immediate to the potential of what could be.

Critically, in hiring the best people to buy yourself scale and sanity. “When you’re a freelancer, you do the work yourself,” explains Wilkinson. “The breakthrough is when you delegate some of the work that you don’t enjoy to other people. The next level of that is having executives who run whole parts of your business. Buffett had actually hired CEOs who ran all of his businesses, and he was doing it at a Fortune 10 scale. He had one of the largest businesses in the world. When you looked at his day-to-day, he just lay on a couch reading all day, and once or twice a year, he’d decide to buy a business and hire a CEO. I was like, this guy’s figured out the cheat codes to life and business. And I set out to copy him.” Wilkinson set out to build Tiny, a conglomerate akin to a tech-focused Berkshire Hathaway.

In retrospect, Andrew’s digital inclinations, rebelliousness, and drive seem typical for the successful tech founder archetype. However, for a young 20-something carving his path amid a Great Recession, it felt more like following and listening to the path that energized him. This curiosity has continuously empowered Andrew to tap into trends in different business models and categories. On Hiring a Great CEO…

“My business partner Chris says there’s no such thing as problems – there are only people problems. You could tell me my company is going bankrupt tomorrow. But if I look around and I’ve got the right team of executives or CEOs, I’ll be OK. I know everything will work out. It’s when you have the wrong people in the wrong seats that everything is chaos.”

Wilkinson looks for a few simple things when hiring a CEO. Are they highly trusted? “The question I ask is, would I let this person babysit my kids and feel comfortable doing so?” Are they a DNA fit for the company? “It’s a little bit like brain surgery. If you don’t do it properly, the body is gonna reject the new organ. When it’s the brain, that’s really, really bad.” Do they have the right skills? “Typically, we look for somebody who has run a similar business with a similar business model at double the scale. It’ll be quite obvious to them when they get into a $5 million business and take it to a $10 million level.”

And finally, being on the same page. “I just look for someone who I nod along with. The trust factor is huge. I want to know that they’re human. I want to connect with them. I want to feel energized when I leave my conversation. And I also want to be nodding along. For example, when I ask them, ‘What’s your vision for this business?’ I want to hear them out and think it’s brilliant vs. I don’t know if that’s the right solution. What I’ve realized is that people will do what they want to do. No matter what, they will always default to the thing they know and that they want to do, even if you debate them or explain it to them. And so, you’re kind of the rider on the elephant with people. And you just have to hope the elephant’s going where you want to go.”

Andrew’s story isn’t about being at the right place at the right time; it’s about recognizing the right time is right now, as ambiguous and elusive as it may seem. It echoes the age-old adage: the best time to plant a tree might have been twenty years ago, but the second best time is to do it today. Sure, there have been certain economic advantages, but variables change. It’s about starting and then figuring it out on the way. “I felt like the digital revolution had passed me by, says Wilkinson. “The internet bubble had already come and gone, and it seemed like I’d missed the opportunity. And then, all of a sudden, all these amazing things happened – I was able to ride the wave with the iPhone.” While Wilkinson credits his success partially to luck and the iPhone launch, he also points to new technology like the Vision Pro opening up new markets in VR & AR, and the growing impact of AI. Yet, his own story, punctuated by a memorable dinner with legendary investor and Warren Buffett’s business partner, Charlie Munger, illustrates that adaptability and a fresh perspective can blaze trails to success unimaginable to those before us. Wilkinson recounts, “Mentorship meets self-discovery, leaving a chip on your shoulder, using your perceived weaknesses as strengths.”

Drawing from Robert Greene’s The Laws of Human Nature, Wilkinson reflects on the perennial belief that the last great generation has come and gone, leaving behind a landscape fraught with challenges insurmountable for the next. “It’s a generational pattern as well that the older, more experienced people always say things are different; things are harder, and the kids don’t have the capabilities to do what we did back in the day; they’re not tough enough. I feel it’s funny because I look back and think, man, it was so much easier when I was doing it. I’ll never forget when Charlie Munger just kept saying investing is so hard now you just can’t make the returns that you used to be able to.” On Having a Chip and Letting People Doubt you…

Wilkinson, already looking particularly young for his age, still shy of 40, said, “I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder about [age] because, in tech, everybody is valuing your business based on these silly venture valuations: How much money have you raised? Who have you raised it from? And so really until about five years ago, we flew totally under the radar. No one knew who we were. They would hear that we had a digital agency and they’d kind of dismiss us. When we started talking about what we do and went public, now people tend to listen when we talk. But I’ve very much felt the chip on the shoulder and the dismissal from lots of people. I’m not less [valuable] because I look young. And I said that you know, in your brain, you think of bootstrap companies as these little things.”

I made this mistake in my 20s so I’m going to mention it here on the off chance you take my advice. That is, go ahead and stay under the radar. Be underestimated — it could be a major advantage. For example, Andrew looked like a teenager well into his 30s but had a net worth in the billions. He didn’t come from money or have an impressive pedigree. He was a coffee barista who decided to take action. No one saw him coming so there were probably fewer obstacles and less competition. When you’re perceived as young or less experienced, older and more experienced people tend to be more forthcoming with information, advice and help. For this reason and more, stop fronting! Be who you are in the moment but also act like who you want to be in the future. Seek to be respected. You don’t need to pretend to be someone you’re not and it’s okay not to have it all figured out yet. Andrew Wilkinson’s uncanny ability to pinpoint evolving opportunities in an ever-changing world seems to be partially rooted in personal interests channeling a holistic work-life philosophy. For example, he’s a former barista who now owns Aeropress – a cult classic tool among diehard coffee aficionados. He’s a former high school tech blogger covering the MacWorld events who capitalized on the iPhone launch to build a lucrative digital agency.

And now, he’s building on his experience navigating a recent health crisis. Wilkinson found the Huberman Lab Podcast seeking education and health information, just like a lot of other people including me. Wilkinson is smart. He uses his money to meet people and create relationships. He flew Huberman to Canada and sponsored an event and formed a friendship. Wilkinson recognized Huberman as a star and started looking for ways to collaborate.

Eventually, the Andrews found a mutual interest in a South American energy drink, Yerba Mate, and decided to go into business together. Mateina was a small established company doing everything right, but will now benefit from the resources both Wilkinson and Huberman bring to the table. I personally stumbled onto Yerba Mate in 2019 when I was on my own health journey and trying to combat insulin resistance. I replaced my less-than-healthy pre-workout mix with it and I felt a more sustained energy boost during my strength training and work day. The drink is not new nor a well-kept secret by any means. Yerba Mate made headlines on the international stage, as the Argentinian soccer team shipped over 1,100 pounds of it to Qatar in 2022 to

