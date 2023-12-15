Behind the Brand With Beehiiv’s Tyler Denk

Tyler Denk is in the rarified air of self-taught programmers turned CEOs who’ve built a product from scratch into a multi-million dollar company.

Denk’s baby is beehiiv, a SaaS product for people who write and operate email newsletters. The newsletter business has been a Gold Rush recently, as evidenced by Morning Brew, which Alex Lieberman and Austin Rief sold for $75 million to Axios, and The Hustle, which Sam Parr sold to Hubspot for $25 million. Newsletter-heavy political news outlet POLITICO sold for over $1 billion in 2021; Axios sold at a $525 million valuation in 2022.

There’s a saying, “During a gold rush, sell shovels.” beehiiv isn’t just selling shovels; Denk (who wrote much of Morning Brew’s early code) and his growing team designed beehiiv to be an arsenal of virtually anything a newsletter creator needs, from composition to growth and monetization.

Thankfully for beehiiv, Denk is as scrappy and resourceful as they come. His story is full of grit, self-reliance, and a precarious balance between focus and his favorite word, serendipity. beehiiv, born during Denk’s week off between switching jobs from Morning Brew to YouTube Music, was just a side hustle pursued intensely in his spare time for the following year. Denk and his cofounders laid the groundwork for what might be the world’s most intuitive SaaS product for growth-minded writers and newsletter operators. Homerun startups like Shopify, Google, and Facebook didn’t want to take a chance on a self-taught software developer like Denk. “I had a lot of grit, and I was really passionate about tech and building things,” he tells me. “But, on paper, I was a mechanical engineer who never did a mechanical engineering internship because I was building startups in college, and to some, I’m a software engineer who didn’t do computer science and never had software engineering experience or internship. I didn’t check any box fully outside of the fact that I was really passionate and wanted to build.”

Denk looks for the same things when recruiting for beehiiv: grit, passion, and the drive to figure it out. “I care a lot less about where you went to school, jobs you had, previous titles,” he says. “I’ll over-index on passion and a desire to be like, ‘I love beehiiv, I’ve followed what you’ve done. I see the vision of what you’re doing. I don’t, I’ve never worked in a company like this, or I haven’t done this, but I know that I can make this work.’ I’ll bet on those types of people who can show that they’re willing to watch every YouTube tutorial on how to be the best Facebook ad manager user of all time. A lot of these skills are teachable. What you can’t teach is drive.”

Serendipity has played a significant role throughout Denk’s career, from becoming friends with Morning Brew Founder Austin Rief — they grew up in Baltimore together as kids, and their relationship developed more through a college internship experience in Tel Aviv — to his seminal role in building the perfect growth features to help Morning Brew scale to 3.5 million subscribers. Denk’s early twenties weren’t unusual for someone who grew up in a middle-class Baltimore neighborhood- a journey through academia at the University of Maryland, where he studied mechanical engineering with a minor in entrepreneurship. Rather than chasing after corporate internships, Denk immersed himself in the Northeast Corridor startup scene, working on an early business to connect developers and non-technical business people and entrepreneurs.

“I sacrificed my weekends,” he tells me. “We would drive to university hackathons at Harvard, Toronto, University of Michigan, sleep on the auditorium floors, trying to get signups because our core user was a software developer student.”

Upon graduation, Denk’s journey was a maze of possibilities anchored by the support of his parents. “Ending up in my parents’ basement with basically no money, I became fascinated with Shopify. I thought it was such a powerful platform, and all of these businesses were just starting to come online and find ways to get in front of their audience.”

Denk began building Shopify sites as a freelancer, and one of his first projects was helping Austin Rief build out a Morning Brew’s merchandise section. Bound by a mutual enthusiasm for entrepreneurship and business, Denk and Rief’s startup timeline mostly ran in parallel until this moment.

The year is 2017. Newsletters like theSkimm and Axios were collectively reaching millions of subscribers with “smart casual” of recent political, business, and other notable happenings. “Austin came to me and was like, all these newsletters have a referral program,” he tells me. “They have an easy way to share on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. We have none of that. We have three people and an office on NYU’s campus. Do you want to help us build any of this? I had the sobering realization I’m in my parents’ basement with like $2.50 in my bank account.”

Denk set out to build Morning Brew’s social share feature for $3,000- something Denk had never built, but after three weeks of trial and error, he figured it out. Denk regularly found himself at the boundaries of his skillset as a self-taught programmer, biting off a complex task and chewing until it was done.

“It”d be 2 A.M. and I lied about knowing what I was doing,” I was like, there’s no way I’m going to be able to figure this out. I just kept hitting roadblocks. I quit almost five times but eventually got the product out.” He would spend his part-time hours building features for Morning Brew as he was working on contract during the summer of 2017 and accepted an offer to join Deloitte in the fall. Rief pitched Denk on joining full-time. The Morning Brew team was three guys working out of a small room on NYU’s campus, sending emails to 50,000 people.

Denk weighed his options: the “sure thing” at Deloitte, which came with health insurance, a steady salary, and a clear path to pay off student debt, or Morning Brew, which would give him full autonomy to build and innovate.

“One of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever gotten was from my friend- you can go to Deloitte, and you’re going to be one of 50,000 people doing that exact same job. Or you go to Morning Brew, and you’re the only person in the world doing that,” he tells me. “That resonated with me so much because I’ve always been someone to bet on myself.

Denk rebuffed Deloitte a few weeks prior to his move to NYC and officially joined Rief and team. Morning Brew became a dream job and Denk became a product manager with ownership, responsibility, and complete clearance to take calculated risks. Denk would spend the next three and a half years helping build many of the features that helped give Morning Brew its edge, eventually growing to 3.5 million subscribers and $20 million in revenue before getting acquired.

A product manager is a hybrid role, marrying marketing goals, business objectives, and development. As the liaison between Morning Brew’s growth, marketing, and engineering teams, Denk received full insight into how to ship and implement products. Millions of people interact with every email sent.

These bedrock products included the custom internal CMS for Morning Brew’s content team and the ad management platform for the sellers and the ad sales team. As Morning Brew’s bottom line grew, so did the company’s size. The C-suite team was gearing up for an acquisition, and Denk felt the winds of change.

“The writing was on the wall that we were legitimizing into a 50-person-plus company in the near future,” says Denk. “Not that I didn’t want a boss, but I knew there would be an incoming Head of Product coming in from Vice or Vox. I love the three to 30-person company. Having no red tape, calling the shots, and doing what I wanted was exhilarating to me. I learned a lot and got what I needed out of that experience.”

Although inspired by the New York FinTech culture surrounded by rapidly growing startups like Robinhood and Ramp, Denk followed his passion for music to an opening at YouTube Music. Forced to cancel a vacation to San Diego due to having gotten Covid, Denk spent his one week off between gigs trapped in his New York apartment, laying the groundwork for beehiiv.

“You’d think processes as buttoned up as Google, wouldn’t be applicable in a startup, but that’s exactly how we launch every feature at beehiiv,” adds Denk.

He would spend the next ten months learning how to be a professional PM at Google and applying that to beehiiv. Google and the Youtube Music experience also helped inspire a side project called Big Desk Energy, Tyler’s personal Spotify music playlist and website that’s worth a look and listen. “I was hustling constantly for ten months on the weekends- separate computers, separate everything,” he says. “We eventually raised money in July. Everyone always talks about entrepreneurs as the most risk-tolerant, but I did this in the most de-risked way possible. I was still very young in my career and still had a ton of debt. You can’t just not make money and live in New York or LA.”

Upon beehiiv’s seed round in 2021, Denk and his cofounders, Benjamin Hargett and Jacob Hurd and CTO Andrew Plattken started full-time, and the company launched in November 2021.

The glue is focus and obsession, a counterbalance to the serendipity born out of free time Denk had come to embrace in his early twenties. Today, Denk and his team obsess over the small details that may make all the difference.

“[The beehiiv team] is very customer-obsessed,” says Denk. “Everything that sucks about scaling a newsletter from brand deals, advertising, reporting, data, growth, understanding where readers are coming from- our job is to identify everything that sucks about this process to our users and make it better and, or remove it altogether. We own that.”

It’s been just two years since beehiiv officially launched, and it’s incredible to think on just how far they’ve come in such little time. beehiiv is home to thousands of the top newsletters in the world, employs 50 full time employees across 8 countries, and is on pace to generate nearly $7M in revenue this year. Listen to my full conversation with Tyler Denk on the audio podcast on Spotify, iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts.

