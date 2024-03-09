Behind the Brand With Bryan Johnson

Googling “Who is the guy trying to live forever?” lands you on a profile of Bryan Johnson.

Johnson is an accomplished entrepreneur but is perhaps best known for his bold foray into anti-aging and Project Blueprint, a rigid set of health regimens strictly based on data- communicating through dozens of trackers per day, his organs write his grocery list for him.

Johnson founded an eCommerce payments company called Braintree, which acquired Venmo for $26.2 million in 2012, and he sold the combined company to PayPal for $800 million the following year. Now in the upper echelon of America’s uber-wealthy tech founders at age 35, Johnson embarked on the quest for eternal life, becoming the protagonist in his own sci-fi novel- figuratively and also literally writing a sci-fi novel aptly named DON’T DIE under the pen name Zero.

Zero, the first individual homo sapien to surpass five hundred years of age, meets his untimely end by getting hit by Earth’s last bus in operation.

“My sincerest hope is that intelligence continues to thrive in this part of the galaxy,” says Bryan.” After a conversation with Bryan Johnson at his secret lair in Southern California, DON’T DIE begins to read more like a personal manifestation than a fairy tale- at least minus the bus part.

Johnson is trying his best not to die. I get it. I love it. I’m all in. I don’t want to die, either.

We talked about everything that made Bryan Johnson the person he is today, from his origins in an idyllic and modest childhood in Southern Utah within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon) community to becoming a missionary in Ecuador for two years and growing a burning desire to improve the human race. Bryan has unlocked a new level of critical thinking about everything that is the standard by which he lives. This same methodology has fueled Johnson’s revolution against traditional medicine, which often aligns more closely with pharmaceutical interests than with holistic well-being, and the Standard American Diet (SAD), dubiously sourced and reliant on processed foods, refined carbohydrates, and added sugars and refined fats.

Sharing his findings in “Project Blueprint”, in just two years and millions of dollars spent, the 46-year-old Johnson has a biological age of around 36, he has slowed the pace of aging by the equivalent of 31 years, is accumulating aging damage slower than 88 percent of 18-year-olds, and body inflammation is 85 percent below the average 18-year-old.

He’s not alone in the search for the metaphorical Fountain of Youth and movement away from SAD. Dan Buettner’s documentary, “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones,” identifies five “Blue Zones” regions renowned for remarkable rates of centenarians and unparalleled middle-age life expectancies. Only one Blue Zone is in the United States- a community of about 9,000 Adventists in Loma Linda, California- not far from Johnson’s undisclosed location. The Blue Zone premise is that long-living people are products of their environment. By systematically transforming himself into a data-backed human guinea pig for cutting-edge health practices, Bryan Johnson has become a brand, if not a rallying cry, for like-minded people interested in reversing aging or even just a better and healthier alternative.

There’s even an ongoing 5,000-person study, expanding Project Blueprint from a sample size of one into the greater USA, Canada, UK, Germany, and Australia. The study is a consolidated version of the original Bryan Johnson routine and attempts to compete for the most nutritious food program in history- one morning drink, eight pills, one meal, nutty pudding, and extra olive oil.

Under the Blueprint Protocol, the business face of Project Blueprint, Johnson sells meticulously sourced products like olive oil and proprietary supplements. Johnson is also the founder and CEO of Kernel, a company building brain-machine interfaces. It’s one of the few companies, like Meta and Neuralink, investing heavily in discovering links between how the brain, and maybe even consciousness, can be integrated with machines. Johnson rolled $100 million from his sale to PayPal into launching OS Fund, a venture capital company investing in early-stage science and synthetic biology companies.

However, it was Project Blueprint that launched him into fame and harsh criticism.

Johnson’s very existence and attempted elongation of it is sure to be a thorn in the side of anyone entrenched in the status quo. Some of today’s most significant innovations are credited to people often dismissed by their peers as eccentrics like the Wright Brothers, Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla, and Marie Curie- and some, like Galileo, were persecuted for heresy. There’s a saying, “First, they ignore you. Then they ridicule you. And then they attack you and want to burn you. And then they build monuments to you.”

Johnson currently sits somewhere in the “ridicule” or “attacked” part of the spectrum; however, he’s in good company- entrepreneurs like Elon Musk (Neuralink) and Jeff Bezos (Unity Biotechnology) are consistently lampooned for their sci-fi-esque longevity and consciousness extension endeavors.

Fortune favors the bold, and the progress worth building monuments over favors the outliers. Criticism doesn’t seem to bother Johnson much. To Johnson, history is algorithmic.

“We’re in the phase where powerful interests are trying takedowns on me to discredit me. It’s great, it’s absolutely algorithmic. I know it’s coming and I’m going to make it through this. When you put history in perspective, all you can do is laugh when humans are lobbying hatred and insult your way because they’re doing their best in their circumstances but are oblivious to the larger contextual element of us existing in this part of the galaxy. I’ve gained freedom by having a relationship with the centuries before me and a relationship with the centuries ahead of me. I’m genuinely trying to be useful in the 21st century to genuinely move the human race forward. After 4.5 billion years on this Earth, we have never been in a more consequential moment than right now. Within these years, we’ll make or break the species. But we’re all stuck with the drama of the day-to-day, relationships, work, and politics.”

Our conversation makes me think about the Strauss-Howe Generational Cycle- a pattern cutting through Ancient Egypt and into our current era in 2024; humans consistently exhibit cycles of fear, jealousy, greed, violence, and power struggles. This observation suggests that despite the vast advances in technology and society, underlying algorithms of human nature persist, shaping our actions and reactions across generations. The repetitive nature of our behavior as a species offers invaluable insights into contemporary issues, disharmony, and innovation. “The people who have been the most important to me in life have invited me to pause and contemplate that everything I think I know in existence is not true. Now, even if that’s offensive to your mind as an initial thought, if you breathe through that and you open up to the possibility that literally everything you believe to be true and that you value is no longer going to be true and valuable, you’re at least at the starting point of where we’re at as a species. Artificial intelligence is improving at a rate that is unimaginable to us. Nobody knows what happens next. And I think there’s a high probability that we will need to evolve at a speed that breaks our brains. The games we play to our status, into our power, and our beliefs are things that will hold us back.”

When asked what seems to be his hardest problem, he says he’s “the most free, joyful, and stable I have been in my entire life. I wouldn’t change my position for anything.”

“People aren’t talking about me, they’re talking about themselves. It’s a self-reflection exercise that’s just directed my way. How much authority do I grant other humans? If someone says something to me, how much do I care? It’s basically zero. When the ire comes my way, I don’t trust them, their perspectives, thoughts, or emotions. I don’t trust anyone. None of us should.” However, Johnson’s serenity in the face of criticism shouldn’t be miscalculated as Ivory tower detachment or willful ignorance- it’s a product as measured by his approach to his diet, deeply rooted in history, philosophy, and logic.

Placing the rules of physics and biology aside, Bryan advocates living a life unencumbered by reality, self, and others. It starts with a frank assessment of the notion of universal truth.

He points to the thousands of civilizations over the past 200,000 years- our timeline of “ancient civilizations” like Egyptians, Greeks, Romans, Mesopotamians, Persians, and Mesopotamians is just about 3.5 percent of that figure. Each civilization was marginally different in how it understood reality: its religious beliefs, ethical and moral rules, social priorities and dynamics, and so on.

“You’re born into one of these thousands of realities, and your reality is an arbitrary construct just by nature of time and place and who your parents are. I wish someone would have explained to me that you’re born into one of these thousands of constructs formed around certain rule sets. None are universal truths- there’s not a single thing true about this reality, it’s just the rules you’re given. If you can understand that as your starting point for understanding reality, it frees you. My most significant personal accomplishment was realizing that you can become free, unencumbered of your reality, and not trapped in what’s superimposed upon you.”

His advice is straightforward- don’t be owned by what people tell you. Don’t even be owned by what you tell you. “The reason I pause so much when confronted with any question, I know the first three or four thoughts that drop into my mind are going to be wrong- majorly wrong or slightly wrong, but they’re going to be wrong. I have to figure out how to be less wrong in every given moment. The first thought that comes to mind is typically a repetition of what everyone else has said because that’s safe and it’s what you’re familiar with. But, if you go one level deeper, you have to parse it out in some way- is this a science question? Is this a culture question? Is this an investigation question?”

This thought filtering mechanism is rooted in a deep, ongoing assessment of his operating system. For instance, facing depression, Johnson arduously carved his way to disassociate from the mind’s chatter with logic.

“Depression taught me a lesson I am forever grateful for, which is that I am not my mind. I don’t trust my mind, so when a thought lands into my mind, that’s not me. That is not representative of me. It’s not what I care about. It’s just what has landed in my mind.” Blueprint requires such a high level of measured experimentation, routine, and accuracy that it would be impossible with random user error and self-sabotage.

“We combed through all the scientific evidence on healthspan and lifespan and ranked the highest-value therapies. We then assessed according to the believability of the evidence. Then, we implemented every single thing we could in me according to power laws. No one in history had done that before in a systematic way, all evidence into one human.”

He and his doctors and researchers regularly test relevant biomarkers and measurements. “Science and engineering begin with counting. Health is no different.” reads the Blueprint Protocol site

For example, to establish a baseline for gut health, Johnson swallowed a small bowel pill cam (a camera the size of a baby carrot) after a 24-hour fast, then monitored the 33,537 images it took of his intestinal tract, looking for things like lymphoma, diverticula, and polyps.

His brain health protocol includes a mind-boggling list: small voxel non-contrast 3D T1, T2, T2 FLAIR, mag, phase, minIP, SWI, 2/3D MRA, 2/3D MRV, 3D DTI, triple 2D DWI, ASL, CSF, SPACE, ultrasound, cognitive testing, EEG, peripheral blood markers, etc. Everything is tracked. He “trusts his gut” by its data and not by perceived subjective emotional states.

In his blog, he playfully writes about identifying and neutralizing any cycles of self-sabotage.

“This started when I fired Evening Bryan last year from being authorized to make decisions about what and how much to eat. No more late-night binges. No more second servings. No more just-this-once rationalizations. Evening Bryan was making life miserable for all Bryans.” The judge and jury for firing “Evening Bryan” was a community of Bryans, a tribune that ultimately decided his body generated the grocery list, communicating what it needed through regularly tracked hundreds of biomarkers.

He has given his organs and biological processes the ultimate authority. Terming his “Autonomous Self,” his biological leadership demotes his mind in every critical decision, and the collective Bryans are thriving.

However, the notion of “outsourcing” the autonomy of our body away from our mind to evidence-based programs like Blueprint raises ethical questions- given the unpredictable course of AI, could handing the keys of our health to a computer algorithm leave us vulnerable to attack or sabotage? Regardless of the answer, something is captivating and alluring about Bryan Johnson, both as the homo sapiens and as the experiment.

He candidly acknowledges the complexity of human motivation, interweaving altruism with personal and perhaps subconscious desires for positive recognition and status.

In defining the Bryan Johnson brand and translating it into Blueprint and Kernel, this nuanced understanding of human motives and ethics becomes a cornerstone. People resonate with brands that are as human as they are- few trust the billionaire pharma commercial peddling medication that solely exists to make the world a better place. Bryan Johnson is living his brand, and it’s inextricably linked to who he is as a person. It’s also an experiment in motion.

Few think of Bryan Johnson when sending a Venmo payment or interacting with an eCommerce payment processor. Still, it’s hard to separate the man from the brand, whether that be olive oil, viral Project Blueprint findings, or his neurotechnology endeavors at Kernel.

His brand is as much about exploring the frontiers of human potential as it is about acknowledging and addressing such endeavors’ complex ethical, philosophical, and societal implications. Johnson’s vision of “Age Zero,” thus, extends past the pursuit of longevity and health and is about fostering a deeper understanding of what it means to be human in an age of unprecedented technological advancement.

There’s a theory on how various income brackets perceive time and money- lower-income people plan in a time window of days or weeks (paycheck to paycheck), average income and above average in a matter of months or years, and exceptionally wealthy in of a matter of decades (multigenerational wealth).

What does that say about Bryan Johnson, who is planning to live to the year 2,500? So much of human discord, as Johnson and history stipulate, is the result of human beings thinking within the finite confines of mortality- call it eighty capable years. What happens when we begin thinking at the scale of civilization?

Whatever innovations or discoveries Bryan Johnson or the Council of Bryans bring forward, I’ll be waiting.

