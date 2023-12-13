Behind the Brand with Dr. Mark Hyman

Western medicine and the brands that have sprouted up to support the projected $8 trillion health and wellness industry have made enormous strides in diagnosing and treating illness over the past century. As a case in point, consider the fate of Alexander Scriabin, one of the most celebrated composers of his day and heavily influenced by the works of Frederic Chopin. In April 1915, Scriabin noticed a small pimple on his upper lip, which he nicked while shaving. The blemish became infected, and the infection quickly spread. Scriabin’s doctor remarked that the sore looked “like purple fire” and within 10 days, he died in agony from what appeared to be septicemia, aka blood poisoning, especially caused by bacteria.

Today, a short course of antibiotics would easily prevent such an outcome.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Despite impressive advancements, there is still a large body of ailments for which modern medicine has no effective treatments — or even explanations. It’s amazing to me that with all of the technology and money poured into human health, individuals like you and me have almost zero knowledge of what’s happening right under our skin. Why don’t we have more understanding and control of our health? Until a few years ago as I have often written about, I suffered from chronic migraines. I had no idea what was going on. All of a sudden in my mid-thirties I was miserable, couldn’t function at work or home, and none of my doctors could figure out how to solve my problem without addictive pain meds. After a long solo journey of distress and independent research, I finally found a solution in cold water therapy, and a combination of improving my sleep, fitness, and nutrition. As a result, I have (mostly) cured myself of migraines.

Since then I’ve documented how I now use wearable fitness tracking devices like WHOOP and sleep on the Y-Combinator alumni brand, Eight Sleep bed to monitor various aspects of my health. However, I am still mostly in the dark about 99 percent of the other possible hidden health risks happening inside my body due to genetics and or lifestyle choices that may be affecting my emotional and physical well-being.

When I discussed my frustrations with Dr. Mark Hyman — physician, bestselling author, and co-founder of the new subscription-based testing lab Function Health — he wasn’t surprised. The “secret” of my success, he said, was adopting a whole-body approach to diagnosing and treating my problems. “Traditional medicine is really good at making the diagnosis, and the diagnosis is made by describing your symptoms and where they are [in the body],” says Hyman. “So a migraine essentially means a headache, a certain type of headache. It has certain qualities, but these qualities don’t tell you why you have that headache. They just tell you what kind of headache you have. The question is ‘Why do I have a headache?’ Is it because someone hit you in the head with a hammer? Or because you have a hangover? Or because you’re dehydrated? Or because you’re eating gluten? Or because your microbiome is out of whack? Or because environmental toxins are triggering chronic brain inflammation? There’s a whole set of possible reasons … all of which can cause migraine headaches.”

Over a period of many years and several thousand dollars worth of visits to specialists in vain has created a classic case of information asymmetry between me and my doctors. I’m sure I’m not alone in this. That is, I have never felt empowered beyond having a strong opinion about what might be causing me pain or discomfort. I get regular blood work done but I don’t know how to translate the results. Is LDL or HDL the good cholesterol? Why is my red blood cell count high and what are Triglycerides?

I’m very health conscious and have never smoked anything in my life — except meat on the BBQ. And yet, I’ve never had access to all the facts and how they correlate and translate to how I’m feeling or to project how my quality of life will be in my late 70s and 80s. This has left me feeling vulnerable and at the mercy of a “sick care system” I don’t entirely trust with my life. “In functional medicine,” said Dr. Hyman. “our approach is, ‘Just because you know the name of your disease doesn’t mean you know what’s wrong with you.’ People need to take back their health from the healthcare system (the ‘disease care’ system that we currently have.) Most doctors are well-meaning, good-hearted, very smart people who want to do the right thing, but they were trained in the wrong model. They don’t understand the body as a whole ecosystem. We weren’t trained to understand how to deal with root causes. We weren’t trained to understand how to restore health. We’re good at identifying diseases. We’re good at matching the drug to the disease or the surgery or whatever the treatment du jour is, but we’re not good at figuring out how to create health. What I say to people is that it’s really important to take charge of your own body — to become the CEO of your own health.

“The reality is that most diseases will not be cured in a doctor’s office. We can’t cure diabetes yet, it’s mostly cured in the kitchen, on the farm, and in the grocery store. “The good news is that 80 percent of what people are suffering from doesn’t need a doctor. People can practice self-care if they have their own data, if they have their own health information, if they understand the roadmap of how their bodies work. But most of us were never given this operating manual. That’s what functional medicine is. It’s an operating manual for your body.”

Dr. Hyman’s unorthodox views on healthcare may stem from his personal history. Initially, he studied Buddhism at Cornell University before switching to medicine, giving him an outsider’s perspective on the field, as well as a philosophical grounding in the interrelated nature of all life. After completing his medical training, Hyman served as a yoga teacher before moving to a small town in Idaho to work as a family doctor. “I was already studying nutrition and the role of nutrition and health vis-à-vis disease and wellness before I got sidetracked by traditional medicine. But I came back to my earlier focus in my thirties. Then, after enduring my own health challenges–chronic fatigue syndrome, mercury poisoning, Lyme disease, mold toxicity, and autoimmune disease–and re-engineering my way back to health, I embraced a new paradigm.

“This new model regards the body as an integrated ecosystem rather than a bunch of different parts to be treated by different specialists. Today, I’m an advocate for changing the way we think about health and disease–changing from the disease-focused approach to one focused on the science of wellness, the science of creating health.”

As I talked with Dr. Hyman, I was impressed by the logic behind the whole-body healthcare paradigm, which begged the question: Why aren’t more doctors trained to consider the impacts of nutrition, exercise, the microbiome, etc. on our health? “It’s a historical artifact of medicine. In 1910, the Flexner Report called on medicine to be more scientific, which was great. These were the heady days of medicine when it appeared that all we needed to do was identify a single vector that created a single disease that could be treated by a single drug. And this attitude was applied to everything, with great failure.

“We have the best healthcare system in the world, but we’re seeing our disease rates explode and our healthcare costs skyrocket. Covid-19 was a great example. Even though we have arguably the best healthcare system in the world, and we’re just 4 percent of the world’s population, we experienced 16 percent of Covid cases and deaths. Why? Because we are a sick population, and our approach to medicine doesn’t address this underlying sickness.”

For example, “One of the biggest drivers for many chronic diseases is insulin resistance. Heart disease, diabetes, cancer, dementia. They’re all driven, to a greater or lesser degree, by insulin resistance. After consuming large amounts of flour and sugar, which are constantly spiking your blood sugar and insulin levels, your body becomes resistant-;and that high insulin level drives many of our pathologies.” Another shortcoming of conventional medicine is that most doctors only test for what they can treat, says Hyman. “And if they don’t have a drug for it, it’s often ignored.

“Doctors will check your LDL levels because we can treat that with statins, and there’s an entire Pharma industry that trains doctors what to do about cholesterol levels. But insulin resistance? That doesn’t have an easy fix other than changing your diet and lifestyle.”

To address these, and other, failings of the conventional healthcare model, Dr. Hyman recently co-founded the subscription-based testing lab, Function Health, with the goal of empowering the average consumer with their own health data. This data will enable them to acquire actionable insights that help them monitor, maintain, and improve their health over time. In turn, Function Health will acquire billions of data points, and employ AI and machine learning to guide the interpretation of that data. “When we were in beta, we acquired over a million data points on our first cohort of 10,000 people. Imagine being able to do a study of 10,000 people in which you’re examining over 110 biomarkers. Normally, it would cost millions and millions of dollars to get these sorts of insights about a population. And yet we have it at our fingertips.

“For example, we learned that 89% of the cohort have too many particles of LDL cholesterol, which is dangerous; 95% have too many small particles, which is an indicator of insulin resistance that your regular cholesterol test won’t check. And 46% have elevated levels of C reactive protein, which is inflammation, and another test your doctor may or may not order. In addition, we found that 51% have high levels of ApoB, which is a cholesterol marker that is most predictive of your risk of having a heart attack (which doctors usually don’t check). And these results are from a ‘health forward’ population, not of average Americans who are eating fast food every day.”

The fact that we don’t have more data points like this in medicine is a crime, says Hyman. He adamantly believes that medicine needs more a more technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare system, and this is a void that Function Health aims to fill. “In addition to all the data, we give you guidelines about how to think about your health and be empowered with that information so you can work with your doctors in a proactive way. We don’t replace the doctor. We’re not giving prescriptions, but we’re giving people valuable support, information, insights, and education.

“In the future, we’re also going to include genomic testing and something called deep phenotyping. (Your phenotype is the expression of your life washing over your genes and your body so it’s really where your body is at a particular time.) And we’ll be able to collect petabytes of data on every patient. Think about how much data is contained in regular lab tests. It may not even equal a single megabyte.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be alive because we’re making radical advances in our understanding of science and the science of creating health. “We have technologies like wearables that allow us to track our biology. We have access to things like Function Health, which allows us to look much deeper under the hood with AI-informed machine-learning tools that can guide our practices, self-care, and medical care. So I would say to people: this is a moment when it’s important to take stock because disease doesn’t just happen. You don’t just get diabetes or heart disease or cancer or dementia overnight. These are things that go on for decades in this slow, simmering burn. But now we’re able to identify these transitions from wellness to disease early, and we’re able to reverse those transitions and get back to wellness.”

You can listen to my full-length interview with Dr. Mark Hyman here on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.