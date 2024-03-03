Behind the Brand With Navy SEAL Jocko Willink

Jocko Willink’s story reads like an adventure novel that takes us from the serene landscapes of a small New England town into Navy SEAL training, the Iraq War battlegrounds, and a multifaceted civilian life of entrepreneurship and leadership consulting. “I always wanted to be a commando of some kind as soon as I realized that you could actually get paid to carry a machine gun,” he says.

Joining the Navy out of high school and going through the notoriously demanding BUD/S training, Jocko spent most of the next two decades on active duty as a SEAL, platoon commander, and then a task unit commander in his final deployment. Jocko took on the role of the officer in charge of all of the advanced training for the West Coast SEAL teams. His discipline and extreme personal ownership defined him not just as a soldier but as a leader among leaders.

Things are about to get real as I’m hunkered down in a small, dark bunker-style room blacked out with soundproofed walls. There’s a spotlight overhead, like a scene from a movie when someone is being interrogated. I’m sitting at a table filled with an assortment of large machetes and hunting knives. This is Jocko’s San Diego podcast studio nestled in Victory MMA and Fitness. We talked in depth about his origin story and keen ability to spot, start, and invest in great business opportunities. The simplicity of his childhood ambition to carry a machine gun and defend his country is just a glimpse into the depth of his commitment to serving at the highest level at every level, whether that be at his gym or in the creation of successful brands like Jocko Fuel and Origin. Jocko also reaches millions of avid readers and listeners with his best-selling books, Extreme Ownership and The Dichotomy of Leadership. He also has a book for kids called Way of the Warrior Kid with themes for elementary school children like doing hard things, and dealing with bullies at school. It’s a popular book with 4.8 stars and nearly 11,000 ratings on Amazon. It also just got a shout-out from Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, who is apparently using it to teach his children about important life skills. Jocko’s weekly podcast The Jocko Podcast also has a loyal following, making it a chart-topper.

Upon military retirement in 2010, he seamlessly transitioned from the battlefield to the boardroom at his and fellow SEAL (and co-author) Leif Babin’s management consulting firm Echelon Front, where he and his team provide leadership training for individuals, startups, and corporations across all industries.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, as they say, and the conglomerate that is Jocko Willink wasn’t born overnight. His narrative is more than a chronology of achievements; it reflects the genesis of his motivations and values intertwined within the broader and storied tradition of the SEAL team origins.

Before the SEALs, groups of incredibly brave and water-capable guys (“frogmen”) were tasked with clearing beach obstacles before amphibious landings and doing reconnaissance before the larger troop deployment. Famously, these men took on upwards of 50 percent casualties, clearing the way for the Americans to storm Normandy Beach in World War II, and were also critical in Korean War missions. Open-minded to unconventional warfare and guerrilla tactics, President Kennedy created the SEAL teams in 1962, which are widely regarded as one of the bravest and most lethal fighting forces in the world today.

These units demonstrate the epitome of adaptability at the highest stakes. Connected with a lineage of bravery and adaptation, retired Navy SEALs are often considered excellent and capable leaders in civilian life. Jocko’s insights have proven successful and replicable in both military and civilian contexts, specifically for the context of our conversation, in building a reputation and brand. At a foundational level, Jocko champions the ethos of the transformative power of attitude and making the best of one’s situation. In 1990, Jocko enlisted at 19 years old and proceeded into a few years of training, and found himself heartbroken and frustrated, having narrowly missed the Gulf War. This raw glimpse into the young warrior’s psyche– eager for action, yet confined by timing and circumstance–also underscores a broader theme: life’s unpredictability and the importance of responding to missed opportunities.

In “Good,” a short viral video with over 12 million views, Jocko nails down the proper attitude. Mission got canceled? Good. We can focus on the other one.

Didn’t get funded? Didn’t get the job you wanted? Got injured? Got tapped out? Got beat?

Good. Unexpected problems? Good. We have the opportunity to figure out a solution.

That’s it.

When things are going bad, don’t get all bummed out, don’t get startled, don’t get frustrated. If you can say the word good, it means you’re still alive; it means you’re still breathing. If you’re still breathing, you still have some fight left in you. So get up, dust off, reload, recalibrate, reengage, go out on the attack.

As demonstrated by Jocko’s ability to build successful teams and businesses in independent industries, attitude is everything and is the foundational building block in iteration, self-ownership, and leadership.

“Start small and grow. Pay attention to the demand signal,” says Jocko. “Don’t think that your idea is perfect. It’s not going to be perfect. You’re going to have to open your mind. You’re going to have to accept feedback. You’re going to have to realize that the perfect vision that you have in your head isn’t necessarily going to be the perfect vision that everyone else sees, so you have to open your mind and accept the feedback that you’re gonna get in order to grow.” Jocko illuminates the importance of comprehensive understanding and multiple perspectives before taking action.

“There’s a saying that the first report is always wrong,” says Jocko. “The first report you get from the field is always wrong, and there are a number of reasons for that. The person who’s giving you the report is emotional, but more important, it’s only one person’s perspective. It’s just what they see, and they only see one side of things. You want to see multiple different angles and perspectives. When we look at a target, we don’t just look at the target from one direction, we try and see it from every possible angle that we can so we can have a better perspective and better understand what the threats are.”

Drawing from military operations, where the initial report is often incomplete or skewed by emotion, translates seamlessly into a powerful reminder of the pitfalls of relying on limited information, especially as teams and brands scale. “From a leadership perspective,” Jocko continues, “you go out and talk to people who are in various positions around the issue. So, if we have a manufacturing line issue, we want to talk to the people who are literally working on the manufacturing line, the guy who’s in charge of that shift, the person who engineered that manufacturing line, as many people as you can so you understand the broadest perspective of the whole problem.”

Jocko’s hands-on involvement in every aspect of his product’s development and release underscores his holistic view of process-oriented leadership and branding.

For his energy drink line, Jocko Go, he chose the more complicated and pricier pasteurization process over chemical additives, adding nearly an extra year to the release timeline. Rather than using filler ingredients, sugar, and artificial sweeteners in his protein products, Jocko used natural sweeteners like monk fruit and fermented cane sugar. Similarly, Jocko prides himself in that his Farmington, Maine-based clothing line, Origin, is made from all-American materials on American soil, a far more expensive option than its outsourced and offshored alternatives.

Jocko’s brands echo common elements and nod to his personal style. His preference for simple design, the color black in packaging, and militaristic styles like the OCR-A font also speak to a deeper understanding of brand consistency and consumer psychology.

His meticulous attention to detail ensures that every element of the product aligns with his values and the expectations of his audience, a broad spectrum of consumers who share his values. “I’ve been lucky enough to be able to talk to my people all the time; the podcast is a little bit of a one-way conversation, but I meet people who listen to my podcast all the time. I go out and do live events. Who are they? What’s the demographic? I’ll tell you what the demographic is. They’re human beings who want to get better. That’s who they are. That’s who I interact with all the time. That’s who listens to my podcast. That’s who reads my books. That’s who takes my supplements. That’s who buys my clothes. That’s who hires my consulting company. It’s people who want to improve themselves and get better.”

In essence, Jocko’s demographic is as broad as humanity itself, bound not by superficial characteristics but by a deep-seated desire to excel and evolve.

His audience spans blue collar and white collar, high school kids to parents, all united by a drive to work on themselves. This desire, Jocko posits, cuts across all demographics. Jocko has learned this distinct psychographic profile of individuals universally aspiring for personal growth irrespective of profession, age, and background through countless hours of face-to-face conversation, podcasts, and live events.

This approach offers a powerful lesson for branding and market appeal: Cultivating a die-hard audience around universal human values and desires, rather than arbitrarily picking a specific hard-data demographic, opens a world of opportunity.

It’s best learned through direct relationships, and these values are best shared and nurtured through mediums that scale, such as Jocko’s weekly podcast or books. In this way, Jocko has made his diverse set of (out of reach) life experiences accessible to anyone with the universal aspiration for personal growth–you don’t need to have any military experience or know how to do any BJJ submissions to derive meaningful value from Jocko’s content.

Jocko, a warrior-poet-teacher, acknowledges the two-way role of education; while learning about his audience, he in turn also maintains the responsibility of educating them about his brand.

Market success isn’t just about having groundbreaking ideas or unwavering discipline but also navigating the nuanced market dynamics and the interplay between innovation and feedback. For example, he refutes the idea of bad timing.

“I don’t say that it’s the timing, I say my idea isn’t good,” he explains. “I’m constantly doing reconnaissance and checking feedback. One of the biggest mistakes people make in business is that they don’t listen to feedback–whether that’s feedback from the market, friends, the industry, they don’t listen to it.”

Jocko advocates for validating a vision through feedback and recognizing the role of front-running the market for your vision with proper education. “[Some may say,] I see the vision and no one else can see it. Now, listen, if that’s true, if you have a vision that you think other people just don’t understand, then you need to focus on educating them. You don’t want to overinvest in the product. You need to invest in education first and move in that direction, and then you need to test the education to see how your vision resonates with your newly educated audience.”

He urges entrepreneurs to focus on feedback and education rather than overinvesting in an unvalidated product and overindexing on a vision only you can see. The true challenge lies not in convincing oneself of the idea’s merit but in conveying its value to others.

For example, upon retiring from the military with excellent insights into high-stakes and high-performance leadership, Jocko immediately found a means to address the vacuum of leadership at a corporate civilian level, leading to the founding of Echelon Front in 2012. As a leadership and management consultant, Jocko distilled the insights underlying his best-selling Extreme Ownership book, published in 2015, and early Jocko Podcast episodes in the same year.

Through this one-to-many medium, Jocko cultivated an audience of millions, further bolstering his brand and leading him to appear on some of the industry’s biggest podcasts, like The Tim Ferriss Show, and The Joe Rogan Experience in 2017.

Reaching millions of people with his brand and simultaneously learning from them, Jocko confidently launched a suite of consumable products with Jocko Fuel, his supplement and food company. Addressing the query about the ease of starting new ventures over time, Jocko posits that the process remains consistent: Success lies in taking incremental steps.

An iterative decision-making process is characterized by minimal initial investments and responsive tweaks based on feedback. These adjustments, Jocko points out, require an understanding of the symbiotic relationship between creativity and discipline, highlighting their mutual indispensability–both indispensable but inseparable elements of successful outcomes.

“Creativity or discipline alone are worthless. You can be very creative, but if you don’t have the discipline to put those ideas into some sort of function, then you haven’t accomplished anything. Nothing will happen. If you’re highly disciplined, but you can’t think of any solutions or any ideas or create anything, then you’re, once again, not moving.” No matter how revolutionary the idea is, it’s meaningless without the rigor of discipline to realize its potential. Similarly, discipline without a creative spark is directionless, unable to innovate or solve problems.

He highlights the journey of a book from conception to publication, a musical riff from an idea to a song, underscoring that the creative process is only completed through disciplined action.

Individuals and teams that balance creative thinkers with disciplined executors can harness the strength of both, navigating the tension between innovation and implementation to achieve their goals. Creativity spawns ideas, while discipline forges them into reality.

Through personal anecdotes and a clear-eyed view of organizational dynamics, Jocko conveys the necessity of balancing these forces. He portrays creativity without discipline as unmoored potential and discipline without creativity as stagnant execution.

Consuming a Jocko product, whether that be his free podcast, a Jocko Go energy drink, Jocko and Leif’s books, or a leadership consulting session, is a seat in the Jocko ecosystem, and, implicitly, a vote in the direction of self-improvement. The design is intentional, not accidental, and built on feedback and countless iterations. Listen to my full-length interview with Jocko here on iTunes, or search Behind the Brand With Bryan Elliott to catch new episodes wherever you listen to podcasts.

