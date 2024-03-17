Behind the Brand With TED’s Chris Anderson

My conversation with Chris Anderson has me thinking a lot about generosity.

After a lucrative career as a media mogul in the internet’s early days, Chris acquired TED through his private nonprofit in 2001 and transformed it from a $4,000-per-ticket, small, niche, in-person conference to one of the most recognizable media organizations in the world.

TED’s revolutionary idea of giving away all of its treasure trove of talks for free was perhaps its most potent decision. Chris’s championing of his radical generosity philosophy expanded TED’s horizons, but it also prompted a broader reflection on the nature of giving for any brand builder.

Chris was born in Pakistan to missionary parents and spent his early years in Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan. He fondly remembers growing up in a global school with kids from 30 countries. Chris fell in love with computers after ending up in the U.K. as a journalist in the early innings of the internet era, and he started a computer magazine company called Future Publishing.

“I didn’t know how lucky my timing was at the time, but computers were making it suddenly much lower cost to produce a magazine than the big London-based production houses. You could do it with just a small group of people with computers and computer typesetting.”

Future Publishing doubled yearly for the next seven years, growing to about 40 magazines. “I found it was possible to grow a company through its own cash flow because you could get paid by the distributor just before the printer bills you. If you got it right and were quick in the launch — like three months from idea to launch — you could launch an indefinite number of magazines and they would all grow the business.”

He had no shareholders and a team of about 150 people prior to moving to the United States to expand. He launched several successful computer magazines, like Mac Addict, PC Gamer, and Business 2.0 — all of which benefited greatly from the internet’s growth.

“At the dawn of the millennium, I thought I was this very cool, successful media publisher; I had 2,000 employees, and Future was now a public company in the U.K. with over 150 monthly magazines and websites. Life was great and I was a rock star, until I wasn’t. Since most of our magazines were in technology and we had some internal issues, when the dot-com crash hit, boom. It was so damn painful. We had to fire 350 people a day, a thousand people overall. It was gut-wrenching.” At its peak, Future Publishing earned around 200 million pounds per year and was valued at a few billion dollars.

“I had the incredible good fortune to make a sideways move. We sold a big business — Business 2.0 — to Time Warner. Future, therefore, could pay off its debt and survive — it’s still thriving pretty well right now. But I couldn’t manage that process. I had the chance to buy TED through a foundation I had set up a few years earlier.”

Chris bought TED in 2001 through his Sapling Foundation — a purchase that proved to be serendipitous. At the time, it was just a niche annual conference covering the technology, entertainment, and design (hence, TED) industries, bringing together about 500 people. The internet was still nascent, and the online video we take for granted today didn’t exist. “TED was so fun after years of battling with public markets. Just to get to hang out with some of the coolest thinkers in the world was pretty neat.”

“We were pushed to adopt a strategy of radical generosity because a nonprofit owned TED,” he says. “We had a duty to try and somehow let the magic that was at TED out into the world. We weren’t very good at discovering how to do that. I tried knocking on the doors of some TV companies, and they’re like, ‘Let me get this right. You want to put public lectures on television and have people discuss difficult subjects. You know that that is really boring, right?’ “

And then came online video. “At first, it was little squares of janky pixels in the corner of your screen, but it was there, and so we did an experiment with six talks from one conference in 2006, not really thinking that they might get some views,” he says.

Even with the low-bandwidth video, the first TED conference streaming yielded incredible responses, presenting a dilemma for the TED team. Chris recounts the pivotal moment when TED decided to give away its content online.

“Giving away all of our good content at this point and just sharing it felt like the right thing to do, but the fear was that that would kill the conference. The conference was expensive — why would you go to an expensive conference if all the content was available for free to any Joe Schmoe?” TED’s transition from an exclusive conference to a globally recognized and influential brand was an early testament to how the internet would change content forever.

“Information wants to be free. It really felt that radical generosity could change everything. The giving of non-material things is possible at scale, but you are giving up exclusivity and allowing anyone else to exploit it. In our case, it was the threat of potentially giving up the conference revenue.”

This “radical generosity” strategy ultimately propelled TED to international popularity and solidified its brand as a leader in human thought and discussion. Chris shares his insights into how TED’s fundamental brand value changed alongside the evolving digital age. He notes the surging intrinsic value of non-material things and underlines how the bulk of our daily engagements — reading, using software, watching videos — are anchored in the intangible.

“To give away non-material content 20 years ago would mean burning it onto a DVD and mailing it out for 2 bucks a time. That doesn’t go very fast or very far. Now, it’s free. Because of the internet, the cost of distributing digital content has fallen by six or seven orders of magnitude.”

Moving past the tangible limitations of the past, like mailing out videos on DVDs, today’s content creators can touch millions of people with relative ease. The seismic distribution shift changed the essence of giving — the knowledge and creativity we broadcast reach broader audiences while enhancing our reputations.

As demonstrated by Chris’s experiences with TED, the rules have changed. He found that if people perceive what they get as given in a generous spirit, they respond with their own generosity.

A global community responded with a wave of voluntary support. Thousands of translators approached TED, eager to extend its reach by translating talks into various languages. “What you can get back is astonishing. In our case, we got back the biggest single thing, a platform and a flywheel, which in the online age counts for so much.”

Chris advocates that organizations and individuals should courageously consider what they can offer to the world, no matter how precious it may seem.

“Take a half-day or a day to brainstorm the scariest thing you could give away. What’s the most radical, the best asset we have that we could give away? Can we construct an argument for how to do that in a smart way?” This approach paves the way for groundbreaking acts of kindness and confronts the cynicism that often undermines genuine generosity. Chris highlights the societal skepticism that meets acts of kindness, where people question the sincerity behind the gesture or accuse donors of ulterior motives.

“We’re in an age of cynicism because people worry about the guilt they may feel. Many people’s response to stories of generosity is to poke back and say, ‘Really? You know, did they do that out of the kindness of their heart?’ Or in the case of some rich donor, ‘They’re just greenwashing their reputation, and by the way, where did they make that money? It was just through exploitation.’ “

Chris notes that people will try to find anything to poke at people’s motivation, creating friction about how kind we’re all capable of being out of fear of opening ourselves up to cynicism or rejection. As Chris urges, the solution is to look for the good rather than the bad in every act of kindness. “If there is a bit of good motivation in there, as far as I’m concerned, that is generosity, and we should celebrate it. We should celebrate the fact that we’re in an era where there are multiple additional reasons to be generous, like the fact that it can be in your long-term business interest and your long-term happiness, for that matter.”

A chapter in his book Infectious Generosity calls for embracing this type of imperfect generosity — the fact that someone even has motives to do good shouldn’t be judged by their self-interest.

It does us all well to inhale deeply and exhale the guilt that may come with the uncomfortable reality that we might personally benefit from our generous acts. It’s OK to be generous even though self-interest and generosity may someday align. The alternative is to harbor an internal impediment that prevents you from actually acting on generous impulses out of personal guilt or fear of the cynicism trolls.

Our wires get crossed somehow — that warm feeling after you do a good act shouldn’t be paired with guilt, self-judgment, or even regret.

In his “Are you a giver or a taker? “TED Talk, behavioral psychologist Adam Grant explores how to create a world where our givers get to excel: The first thing that’s really critical is to recognize that givers are your most valuable people, but if they’re not careful, they burn out. So you have to protect the givers in your midst. The second is building a culture where help-seeking is the norm and people ask a lot. What you see with successful givers is they recognize that it’s OK to be a receiver, too.

Chris Anderson and Adam Grant both point to the necessity of changing human behavior to let altruism flourish. Grant also points to the “disagreeable giver” archetype — people with tough surface exteriors (“a bad user interface but a great operating system”) who still have others’ best interests at heart. These folks are the most undervalued because they give the critical feedback everyone needs to hear.

“There really is genuine generosity in most cases of generosity. We would do so well in this culture to turn off the cynicism and find a way to actually amplify the good.”

We’re quick to point out the exploitative nature of the influencer-help videos. Still, it’s vital not to cement animosity or aversion in our character and copy-paste it into any act of kindness. At the scale of Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a. Mr. Beast, with over 240 million subscribers, he’s potentially materially changing the lives of the people he interacts with and inspiring a new generation to do the same.

“I have talked to so many kids, aged 8, 9, 10, 20, you know, whatever, who are inspired by Mr. Beast,” says Chris. “He’s mastered what it takes for a video to go viral. Do we want people inspired by the possibility that there is a modern version of generosity that’s actually really cool? Sign me up. I think we have to reset our engine here.”

Imperfect generosity is fine — the impact and the intention are what matter. Chris argues that the essence of generosity is forging connections with others, which often leads to immediate, reciprocal rewards. “The initial act of generosity,” he notes, “whether writing a check, volunteering, or whatever form of generosity you’re doing, starts with a connection with other people. The simple act of recognizing someone, of making them feel seen, can have profound implications.”

Even small gestures of recognition, like acknowledging a colleague’s contribution, can significantly impact their day and overall sense of worth.

Highlighting the inherently asymmetrical nature of generosity, Chris points out that the giver often incurs minimal costs compared to the substantial benefits received by the beneficiary. “Introducing someone to someone else costs you an email and possibly a little bit of discomfort, but it might change the other person’s life,” he explains.

In his talk, Grant introduces the “Five Minute Favor,” a strategy for finding small ways to add large value to other people’s lives. As Chris also suggests, this could be as simple as an introduction. However, the five-minute parameters actually help set protective boundaries for givers that prevent them from burning out.

Our generous impulses can be impeded psychologically, notably by the powerful forces of loss aversion and negativity bias. These innate tendencies may cause us to be overly cautious without kindness, often overshadowing the joy and satisfaction of selfless acts. Chris’s actions draw from his religious upbringing and the insights of psychologist Daniel Kahneman.

“I was brought up religious and [taught] that all of life was a battle between the devil inside you and God, and you had to try and win that battle. It actually weirdly makes sense in many situations when you’re tempted to do dark stuff. We’ve let go of that creepy picture of fighting the devil, and that’s fine, but what’s dangerous is that I think we may have also let go of an important piece of psychology: that we are really complicated beings and evolved animals.”

In Kahneman’s book Thinking, Fast and Slow, he delineates between the instinct-driven System 1 and the thoughtful System 2 thinking, emphasizing the latter’s crucial role in shaping our identity and values. In contrast, the former is our basal and instinctive “lizard brain.” “The System 2, our reflective self, the more conscious self that reasons and thinks, is the storytelling self. That’s the part of us that whispers to us whether we’re a good person or doing the right thing. It asks us on our deathbeds, ‘Am I proud of the life I lived?’ I wish this were more deeply implanted in our education systems — so much of life is how you give power to your reflective self over your instinctive self.”

Chris extends this dual-system theory to critique the media landscape, where algorithms cater to our basal, instinctive responses — our “lizard brains” — fueling a cycle of sensationalism and division.

The good still manages to shine through in an increasingly skeptical and cynical world. Rather than debating the chicken-and-egg between human behavior and the algorithms incentivizing it, Chris urges us to think about the transformative power of generosity in our personal lives and on the digital horizon — even if it’s just one five-minute act of kindness at a time. Listen to my full interview with Chris Anderson here, or search Behind the Brand With Chris Anderson wherever you listen to your podcasts.

