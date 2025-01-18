Welcome to the Wellness Era: Gyms Are the New Third Space

Gyms aren’t just a place to work out anymore. They’re now where people hang out and create community.

The pandemic killed the coffee shop culture. When Starbucks and local cafes removed their chairs and cut off WiFi access during covid, millions of remote workers, freelancers, and students lost their favorite hangout spots.

But remember Jeff Goldblum’s quote from the movie Jurassic Park? “Life finds a way.” Yes, human nature can’t be kept in a vacuum. The wellness era has made the local gym that new focal point of community, the “third space.” “After the pandemic, there’s been this shift in how we view ourselves, our bodies, what we’re putting in our bodies, what we’re doing,” says Shilpi Sullivan, chief marketing officer of EOS Fitness, a low-cost national chain known for technology and amenities. The concept of the “third space”–a social environment separate from home and work–was popularized by sociologist Ray Oldenburg in his 1989 book “The Great Good Place.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Your grandma hung out at the local drive-in diner. Your dad was probably at the bar or bowling alley. You, like the rest of the cast of Friends, used the coffee shop as your meet up spot. But for a minute now and especially in 2025, gyms as well as specialty fitness experiences from Jiu Jitsu, yoga, pilates, running clubs and more are where we find our people. What’s the new offer? It seems to be even more valuable than a place to plug in your laptop and get a caffeine hit– it’s community, accountability and social status through shared wellness goals. Like-minded people who care about health and longevity gathering and associating together like a tribe. The Perfect Form Storm Several factors have converged to make gyms the ideal modern third space. The rise of remote work created a hunger for in-person connection. The wellness movement, popularized and democratized by influential voices like Peter Attia and Andrew Huberman, has people prioritizing health. What’s more, the explosion of “sober curious” culture, evidenced by the success of companies like Athletic Brewing Company, WHOOP, Eight Sleep and more has many quitting alcohol and focusing on things like tracking their sleep and fitness.

“Five, six, seven o’clock, the gym’s packed,” notes Sullivan. “And not just with people working out. They’re connecting, spotting each other, sharing tips, building relationships.” This shift isn’t just my experience. According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, gym membership has surged past pre-pandemic levels, with more than 66.5 million Americans now belonging to a fitness facility. But unlike traditional gyms focused solely on exercise, modern gyms are evolving to meet broader social needs. Building Community Through Accessibility EOS Fitness is a brand in the right place at the right time of this evolution. With memberships starting at $9.99 monthly, it removed the financial barrier that often makes premium fitness spaces exclusive. “Life has so many barriers and obstacles,” Sullivan says. “So what can we do to just make it easier? Let’s give members a premium experience but take the premium price out of the equation.”

But accessibility goes beyond price. Some gyms recognize the problems to be solved and are creating better environments that combat “gym intimidation”–a factor that historically keeps many people away. EOS is designing spaces that accommodate various activities, from serious training to social workouts and recovery zones. EOS gyms have their share of gym bros, but you’ll also find a wide swath of the community there of all ages and at different times of the day, including high school and college athletes, business professionals and older couples looking for low impact ways to stay fit. Adapting to Cultural Shifts The most successful fitness brands are reading the room and adapting quickly. For example, when EOS noticed members setting up tripods to film workouts (a social media trend that many gyms fight against), they created “The Set”–dedicated spaces with optimal lighting and backgrounds for content creators. When cycling class attendance dropped, they pivoted that space to “Booty Builder Labs,” following current fitness trends. “We take chances. We don’t play it safe,” says Sullivan. This willingness to evolve is crucial for third spaces, which must reflect and serve changing community needs.

The Wellness Movement Modern gyms are expanding beyond traditional fitness equipment to become comprehensive wellness clubs. I’ve written extensively about my experience with cold therapy, but it’s way beyond that now. Clubs are adding recovery zones with physical therapy providers on site, IV drips, hyperbaric chambers, red light and cryotherapy, meditation spaces, and social (networking) areas. But these amenities often come with higher monthly membership fees of $500 per month on up. Like SoHo House, it’s not for everyone. Some gyms have added co-working spaces and cafes. Others are partnering with healthcare providers to offer preventive care services. This evolution mirrors broader culture shifts toward holistic wellness. At this stage of my life I am definitely paying close attention to my mental and physical health to optimize for quality of life. According to McKinsey’s 2023 Future of Wellness Survey, 79 percent of respondents believe wellness is important, and 42 percent consider it a top priority. Gyms are uniquely positioned to serve these expanding wellness needs while being a hub for community. Looking Forward The transformation of gyms into third spaces represents more than a trend–it’s a response to fundamental changes in how we live, work, and connect. As flexible schedules around hybrid and remote work become the new normal, the need for community spaces grows. As wellness priorities shift from purely aesthetic goals to holistic health, gyms are evolving to meet these broader needs.

In a world where digital connection often substitutes for real community, gyms are providing something increasingly rare: authentic human connection around shared goals. They’re not just places to exercise–they’re becoming the heart of modern community life. The coffee shop era may be over, but the era of wellness is just beginning. Listen to my full conversation with EOS CMO Shilpi Sullivan on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts like iTunes or Spotify. You can also search “Behind the Brand with Bryan Elliott” to catch up on previous episodes from some of the smartest people on the planet.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.