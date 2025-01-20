Why Your Business Strategy Might Be Dead Wrong (And What to Do About It)

When it comes to strategy, ‘better’ can be much worse.

“Your means of delivery is irrelevant,” strategy expert Alex M.H. Smith tells me, leaning forward in his chair. “It’s just the tool that at this current moment in time is an effective way of delivering value.”

It’s a controversial statement that cuts to the heart of why at the very least so many businesses waste millions of dollars on useless advertising–and at worst fall out of favor and fail: They mistake their product for their strategy. As someone who’s spent more than a decade helping build brands, I’ve seen this fatal flaw sink countless optimistic marketing teams and their agencies. Smith, author of “No Bullsh*t Strategy: A Founder’s Guide to Gaining Competitive Advantage with a Strategy That Actually Works” (Matador, 2023), argues that most businesses are playing a losing game by focusing on being “better” rather than being different. Example:

Automotive brand A: “Our car is a high-performance sedan equipped with a 503-horsepower engine, blending daily practicality with track-ready capabilities.”

Automotive brand B” Our car is a luxury model and features a 603-horsepower engine, combining opulent comfort with impressive acceleration and handling!” Yes, we might be loyal to our favorite brands but the market doesn’t see better. The market only sees territory. It thinks in terms of space rather than degrees. Consider the power of what Smith calls, “Strategic Sacrifice.” The Power of Strategic Sacrifice Let’s look at Starbucks in its heyday, for example. Their explosive growth wasn’t just about making better coffee – it was about sacrificing something their competitors thought was essential: customer turnover. While other shops tried to maximize transactions per day, Starbucks invited people to linger longer. It installed power outlets (a revolutionary move at the time) and created the “third space” between work and home. Fast forward to today, Starbucks seems to have lost the plot a bit–and their pole position as the dominant third space. You could argue that it was a combination of the effects of covid and not being able to accommodate students, road warriors and nomadic workers like it originally intended. But the fact remains that the coveted third place has shifted. Your third place, especially if you’re single, is probably your gym, running club and yoga/pilates studio. New Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol took over in September (he was previously with Chipotle and Taco Bell) and has his work cut out for him.

While the mainstream customers will probably still get Starbucks based on proximity, convenience and their loyalty card points, there’s a whole new generation of great local coffee shops. These homegrown one of ones make some of the best specialty coffee you’ve ever tasted and deliver memorable experiences making you feel like you’re on an episode of Friends at Central Perk. Is it too little, too late for Starbucks to return to its roots? Time will tell. Nintendo is another great example of this with the Switch console. While PlayStation and Xbox battled over processing power, Nintendo deliberately sacrificed power for portability. The result? The Switch became the world’s best-selling gaming console by creating an entirely new category of gaming experience. Creating a New Space The same principle applies to breakout brands like Liquid Death. Who would have guessed you could disrupt the competitive water business or make it sexy. But by explicitly undermining the water industry’s core values of purity and cleanliness, it has carved out a unique position that competitors can’t easily copy.

The next time you’re exploring new ideas, remember, if it’s a stupid idea on paper, you might be on to something. Kidding but not kidding here… Liquid Death is building a brand by audaciously pushing the boundaries of the ridiculous in messaging and collaborations. Why? Because water is inherently boring and ignorable. Liquid Death creates a spectacle with its advertising and partnerships– like the limited edition YETI coffin–and you can’t look away. Not quite the water into wine miracle, but genius nonetheless to make its water (brand) different, not better. This is not manifesting, this is the sheer power, creativity and forcefulness of its marketing that demands the world pay attention and actually open up a space for its idea.

It’s tempting for experienced marketers to try to win by adding features or marginally improving on competitors’ offerings. But doing this often enters you into a commodity race–or race to the bottom. This is a race you don’t want to win. Paper-thin margins and on the hamster wheel of increasingly expensive paid media campaigns just to stay in business. The Power of Organic Evolution Here’s what most founders miss about strategy: You often can’t plan it perfectly from the start. “Businesses have to have an experimental phase where you’re just sort of throwing shit against the wall and seeing what sticks,” Smith explains. “You’re putting your product out there. Does it fly? Proves the model.” This might sound counterintuitive – shouldn’t we have everything mapped out before launch? But Smith points to Dolly Parton’s brilliant strategic insight: “Find out who you are and do it on purpose.” Notice she didn’t say “decide who you want to be and then do it.”

“You don’t have control over your own identity,” Smith argues. “What matters is you have to find out what really is this thing and then you have to push hard on it. And it’s very, very likely that that’s going to be something very different to what you actually intended it to be in the first place.” Look at many successful companies’ trajectories. They typically follow a pattern: organic growth period, stall moment, strategic revelation, then acceleration. Airbnb, Patagonia, and others all had these pivotal moments where they discovered what their business was really about – often something different from their original vision. The tragic thing, according to Smith, is that most businesses never seriously engage with this process. “They get to a certain level and they start to stall and they don’t understand why they’ve stalled,” he notes. “But the reason is because they do not know what this thing is they have on their hands and they have not doubled down on the thing that’s working.”

Finding Your Strategic Territory Want to develop a winning strategy? Smith suggests this simple but powerful framework: 1. Define your category (“We are the only X…”) 2. Identify what you’ll sacrifice (“Who sacrifice Y…”)

3. Explain the innovation this enables (“So we can do Z…”) 4. Articulate the unique value this creates (“In order to give the customer…”) But here’s the crucial part that most businesses miss: Your strategy isn’t about your goals, key performance indicators or product – it’s about the value you deliver. Smith points to Ralph Lauren as a prime example. It recently started offering RL branded coffee within its retail stores because it understood its true value proposition isn’t about clothes – it’s about delivering a lifestyle.

If Ralph Lauren wanted to start building homes, it would be 100 percent coherent. People would absolutely love it. Why? Because it detached themselves from its product and attached themselves to the brand and value. If I could afford it, I’d definitely be interested in buying a Ralph Lauren home. The Strategy Trap I see it all the time with my clients. They rush into tactics before developing a clear strategy. They spend money on prototypes, order minimum quantities, and launch marketing campaigns without understanding if they’re delivering genuine new value to the market. “Better is inherently unstrategic,” Smith warns. “It kills infinitely more businesses than it saves.” When you claim to be better than competitors, you’re actually admitting you’re the same – just with slight improvements. You’re also playing their game by their rules. Instead, successful businesses need to find their own game.

Look at IKEA. For decades, it has owned the territory of making designer home interiors accessible. Yes, its furniture is difficult for me to assemble and not the highest build quality. But when it recently launched a line of furniture for people with mobility issues, it wasn’t just responding to market demand. It was pushing deeper into its strategic territory of accessibility. The Way Forward Strategy is your thesis. It’s your North Star. The most powerful strategies often look obvious in hindsight but seem crazy at the start. If you do it right, your strategy won’t change–tactics will. Takeaways Stop trying to be better; start being different

Focus on creating new value, not copying existing solutions

Be willing to sacrifice industry sacred cows

Think in terms of the value you deliver, not the product you sell The next time you’re tempted to compete by being “better,” remember: that’s not a strategy – it’s a trap. True strategy means having the courage to sacrifice something your industry holds dear to create something the world has never seen before.

Your product? That’s just the current delivery mechanism for your value. And that (delivery method) can change completely while keeping your core strategy intact. Just make sure you know what business you’re really in first. Watch or listen to my full interview with strategy expert, Alex Smith on iTunes, Spotify or Youtube or search “Behind the Brand with Bryan Elliott” wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.