15 Psychological Biases That Limit Your Wealth

Time discounting fights against delayed gratification, making us more likely to value immediate rewards over ones to be had in the future.

This is a familiar concept to anyone who has ever chosen to spring for a weekend at the lake today, rather than saving that money for a more comfortable retirement later.

Seersucker illusion

Seersucker illusion sounds more jovial than it is, which is being overly reliant on expert advice.

This is particularly poignant when it comes to money, where many of us are happy to outsource our decisions not only to general advice in the media, but to financial advisers and even investment algorithms.

Expert advice certainly has its place, but it’s always wise to remember: No one will look out for your money more than you.