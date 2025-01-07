15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bill Gates

The world’s richest man, Bill Gates, is the stuff of legend and lore.

Most of us know a lot about him such as:

He dropped out of college.

He earned his incredible wealth (worth at least $79 billion today) by co-founding Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975 when he was just 20 years old.

Since 2008, he’s dedicated his life to philanthropy, has given away more than $30 billion so far, and has vowed to give away most of his wealth.

He’s married to wife Melinda, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, and is a dedicated family man, raising three kids.

But there are lot of myths about him that aren’t true, and some are things people would never have guessed.