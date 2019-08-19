Apple CEO Tim Cook has met Donald Trump at least five times over the past year, as the president wages a trade war with China.

The latest meeting took place on Friday. Trump tweeted: "Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!"

There are signs that Cook's open dialogue with Trump has benefited Apple, with the company this week being granted a reprieve from Trump's 10 percent China import tariffs.

Cook has been on a charm offensive with the Trump, the latest installment of which took place on Friday, when the two sat down to dinner while the president is on a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

It is the fifth time that we know of that the pair have sat down together since August last year, and the meetings have coincided with trade tensions between the US and China becoming more intense. This is not good news for Apple, which relies on Chinese manufacturing to make its most lucrative products, including iPhones and iPads.

Cook and Trump last met in June, in addition to talks held in April and March of this year, the latter of which was when Trump famously referred to Cook as "Tim Apple." Trump and Cook also sat down in August 2018.

There are signs that Cook's open dialogue with Trump has benefited Apple. Only this week, the Trump administration said Apple's MacBooks and iPhones would be given a temporary reprieve from the 10 percent tariff it is introducing on some products imported from China. This sent Apple shares up 4 percent on Tuesday.

The reprieve coincided with Apple publishing a press release on Thursday boasting about its contribution to the US economy-- an announcement that might have sparked Trump's comment about the firm "spending vast sums of money" in America. In the release, Apple said it spent $60 billion with US suppliers last year, supporting 450,000 jobs.