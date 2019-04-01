How to Make Being CEO a Little Less Lonely

I wanted a dog for a long time, but my wife, Sara, was a bit resistant. I don’t blame her. We had three children in a period of 45 months, we both worked in demanding jobs, and we had just started to adjust to a new phase of life: parents of adolescents.

Ultimately, I did the only sensible thing I could do in the situation: I enlisted our children in a lengthy and persistent campaign. We begged, we cajoled, we promised to clean up the poop and walk the dog. When we found that tiny puppy, Sara picked her up and they both squealed with joy. I knew we would achieve our objective of dog ownership! I suggested to the kids that we let Mom name the dog. Long before I became CEO, I learned that people support what they own. My wife, Sara, and our dog, Peggy, have been nearly inseparable ever since.

This leads me to my first lesson as CEO.

1. If you’re looking for friends, get a dog

They say CEO is a lonely job — and two-and-a-half years later, I know it’s true. I have no peers for the first time in my career, and I feel their absence. I don’t get to go to lunch and complain about the boss with my coworkers. My role in the company is unique and uniquely isolating. If I don’t like how things are going, I can’t leave — certainly not with my career and reputation intact. I regularly possess information about our financial position, a key partnership, or a former employee, and I can’t share it with anyone. My investors are supportive and kind, but I’m one of many companies in their portfolio. I work alone.