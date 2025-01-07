Jay Z’s Tidal Loses Another CEO

The Wall Street Journal reports that Tonstad has stepped down from his position less than three months after he became Tidal’s interim CEO.

Tidal’s previous CEO, Andy Chen, left the company in April, and Tonstad became the interim CEO while the company searched for a permanent replacement.

But now Tonstad has been let go by the company, and Tidal says it will be run by executives in New York and Oslo while it searches for another CEO.