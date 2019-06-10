San Francisco's Salesforce is expanding its headquarters into Seattle, co-CEO Marc Benioff announced Monday.

Following its $15.7 billion acquisition of Tableau, announced Monday, Salesforce will grow its footprint in the Washington state region, where both Amazon and Microsoft are headquartered.

Salesforce already has around 1,000 employees in Bellevue, Washington, and it will grow once Tableau joins the company officially.

While the San Francisco-based Salesforce already has around 1,000 employees in Washington, the company plans to make Seattle its second headquarters following its acquisition of Tableau, co-CEO Marc Benioff said during a conference call Monday.

"I am a huge admirer of the talent market in Seattle...there's very few places where you can put together a software company as scale," Benioff said. "Seattle is really a unique market."

Salesforce announced Monday its intent to acquire the Seattle-based data visualization company Tableau for $15.7 billion in a deal that will close by the end of October if it's approved by shareholders.

Tableau has 4,200 employees globally, with its headquarters in Seattle. The company will continue to operate as a separate brand under its current CEO Adam Selipsky.

Salesforce is well-known for holding naming rights for the tallest building in San Francisco, and the company has a big presence and local Salesforce towers across the US, in cities like Chicago and New York. It also has a big presence globally in countries like Israel, Morocco, and Canada.