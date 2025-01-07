SeaWorld is Building Bigger Whale Tanks

SeaWorld announced it will build new, larger habitats for its Orca whales.

The announcement comes after the company on Wednesday saw its shares fall more than 30 percent as it faces continuing declines in attendance in the wake of the controversial “Blackfish” documentary.

The company said the first new tank would be built at its San Diego park, and will have a water volume of 10 million gallons and will have a surface area of nearly 1.5 acres.

The Wall Street Journal’s Tom Gara reported that the upgrades would cost “several hundred millions dollars.”