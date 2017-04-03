The talent wars are alive and well in the tech industry, according to splaceholderalary research site Paysa.

And there’s one company willing to go to the nines to win them: Netflix.

Paysa recently looked at hiring, staying, and poaching trends for a number of top tech companies and discovered that Netflix spent more than 10 times the others to acquire new talent from places like LinkedIn, Facebook, and PayPal.

The research firm came up with these stats as part of a bigger project that analyzed salary trends of over 31,000 employment transitions.

While Netflix was, by far, offering the biggest increases, it wasn’t the only one willing to pay big. Here are the top 10 tech companies that pay the most when poaching employees, according to Paysa:

No. 1

Netflix was willing to give employees it lured away from other tech companies a median raise of 167%. They were earning $130,814 on average when Netflix sought to hire them, and the company agreed to pay them $329,174.

Obviously, such increases in salary imply big promotions as well as more cash and less stock. Senior software engineers at Netflix average $210,244 in base salary compared to $166,403 at Facebook. But with stock and other benefits, Facebook actually pays slightly more in total compensation.

No. 2

Wikia, the Fandom site that hosts fan websites, pays a 72% premium on average to poach. Employees were earning on average $121,061 at their previous job and increased to $204,077.

No. 3

Lending Club, the peer-to-peer lending site, pays on average a 48% premium to poach. Employees were earning on average $128,457 at their previous job and increased to $183,469.

No. 4

Microsoft, pays on average a 48% premium to poach. Employees were earning on average $119,983 at their previous job and increased to $165,348.

No. 5

Groupon pays on average a 38% premium to poach. Employees were earning on average $137,390 at their previous job and increased to $175,233.

No. 6

Akamai Technologies pays on average a 37% premium to poach. Employees were earning on average $126,516 at their previous job and increased to $163,893.

No. 7

Palantir pays on average a 37% premium to poach. Employees were earning on average $128,040 at their previous job and increased to $169,251.

No. 8

Salesforce, pays on average a 37% premium to poach. Employees were earning on average $131,758 at their previous job and increased to $172,891.

No. 9

Twitter pays on average a 37% premium to poach. Employees were earning on average $140,750 at their previous job and increased to $174,996.

No. 10

Docusign pays on average a 35% premium to poach. Employees were earning on average $138,538 at their previous job and increased to $173,629.

Meanwhile, Paysa also found that Microsoft was the tech industry’s favorite poaching ground, with companies — especially Amazon — hiring its folks away by the hundreds. Microsoft is, in turn, having pretty good luck hiring people away from Amazon, too.