Where do you see yourself in five years? What is your biggest weakness? Why should we hire you?

If you’ve interviewed for enough jobs, you’ve probably answered those questions so many times you could do it in your sleep. They’re cliche, they’re predictable, and much of the time, they fail to elicit anything more than a canned response.

Instead, some companies opt for slightly more offbeat interview questions that seemingly don’t have anything to do with the job being offered. CEOs love them because they reveal how creative or quick-thinking a prospective employee might be as a member of the company.

Here are some of the strangest interview questions we’ve come across that, at first glance, seem to have nothing to do with the job:

What are the qualities you like least and most in your parents?