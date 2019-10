WeWork is planning to lay off between 10 and 25 percent of its workforce, a source familiar with the situation told Business Insider.

The cuts come as new CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham try to focus on WeWork's core business after a tumultuous lead-up to a shelved initial public offering.

WeWork is planning massive layoffs that will number in the thousands as the new leaders of the embattled shared-space company look to focus on its core business and reduce costs, a source familiar with the matter said.

WeWork executives haven't yet finalized the specific cuts, but the numbers will be "in the thousands"-- though less than the 3,000 to 5,000 layoffs that had been laid out in earlier media reports, the source said.

WeWork has about 12,500 employees, so a cut of 1,000 to 3,000 people would be about 10 to 25 percent of its staff.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Thursday that WeWork had announced layoffs to staff but did not provide a number.

Job cuts have been rumored for weeks as cofounder Adam Neumann stepped down and new co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham stepped in to replace the unconventional leader.

Minson and Gunningham are also looking to sell some of the companies WeWork purchased in recent years, as well as the Gulfstream G650 the company bought last year for $60 million. WeWork is also considering slowing its expansion in China, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The company expanded rapidly in recent years, counting more than 500 locations globally this year from just over 100 in 2017. The growth was fueled by billions in venture-capital investments, most notably from the Japanese investor SoftBank.

On Monday, the new CEOs said they would shelve its initial public offering, though they said in a statement that being a public company was still the goal.