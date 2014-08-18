Why Reusing the Same Password Is the Most Dangerous Thing You Can Do

We’ve all been guilty of re-using a single password for multiple websites. The idea is tempting. Who has time to remember a new password for every social networking site or service you sign up for?

Although it’s known to be a risky tactic, plenty of people still do it. But according to LastPass CEO Joe Siegrist, it’s not just risky–it’s one of the most dangerous things you can do on the web.

“Reusing a password is like reusing the same key for every lock and having that key be something that you give out to everyone you meet,” Siegrist said to Business Insider. “And it can also be instantly copied and used remotely.”

If a hacker obtains your password, the first thing he or she does is check whether or not that password works for other websites, Siegrist said. That’s why it’s important to use different and unique passwords for all of your online accounts.