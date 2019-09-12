An investor of ours shared a draft of the letter with me and I immediately put my name on it. This is not a political statement whatsoever. I simply want to live in a country where, as a business leader, I don't have to worry about our employees, customers, and partners becoming statistics of gun violence. For all intents and purposes, we are well behind the curve relative to other countries, and for far too long we have been reading the same headlines about mass shootings over and over again. This is not normal. It is a solved problem elsewhere, and something must change and it must change now.

On a personal level, I have two young children and I want them to be able to grow up in a world where they don't have to live in fear of gun violence in school, the playground, a grocery store, or at a fair.