The fair-trade label is coming to milk, cheese, and yogurt near you--and it's all thanks to Chobani.

The $1.5 billion private yogurt company is working with nonprofit group Fair Trade USA to create a process for identifying dairy products from farms that treat both workers and animals humanely, according to a recent New York Times report. The nonprofit will vet farms across the country, inspecting herds and interviewing workers, and Chobani will reportedly pay a 2 to 4 percent premium for milk from farms that earn passing grades.

The company doesn't plan to increase consumer prices, according to the Times.

This announcement comes just weeks after a video, which published in June, went viral. In it, workers abused calves on a farm that supplies milk to Fairlife, a Chicago-based brand distributed by the Coca-Cola Company. For both Chobani and entrepreneurs, the message is clear: You can only trust your suppliers so much.

A fair-trade label on Chobani's products could additionally help the company's marketing efforts. High-profile startups and private companies are increasingly making sustainability a key goal, from Patagonia and Allbirds to younger businesses like TemperPack (which was featured on Inc.'s Rising Stars list in April).