Companies don't usually go from winning office culture awards to mass layoffs in just four months--but that's exactly what happened last week at Santa Monica, California-based Fair.com.

The three-year-old flexible car ownership startup reportedly laid off 40 percent of its workforce last Thursday as part of a cost-cutting organizational restructuring. The news follows Fair's placement on Inc.'s 2019 Best Workplaces in America list in June, an achievement based largely on employee happiness surveys and job perks like free meals, flexible schedules, unlimited paid time off, and no dress code. "The occasional impromptu volleyball game on the beach doesn't hurt either," the company told Inc. at the time.

Co-founder and CEO Scott Painter told TechCrunch last week that the layoffs were proactive, aimed at encouraging profitability rather than growth alone. Notably, they reportedly included Painter's brother, CFO Tyler Painter. It's unclear how many other employees were affected, though TechCrunch noted that the company had 539 employees listed on LinkedIn last Thursday. By Wednesday, that number was down to 490.

It's unclear whether the company will continue to offer the job perks that helped it land recognition as one of 2019's top U.S. workplaces. "I expect everyone to have questions about what this means for them and the health of Fair, and while I can't promise to have all the answers, I commit to keeping you informed along the way," Scott Painter wrote in an all-staff memo obtained by TechCrunch. (Fair did not respond to Inc. requests for comment Wednesday.)