It might be the Waffle Wednesdays.

Or maybe it's the Bagel Mondays or the Wine-and-Cheese Thursdays. These perks are just part of the draw of working at Snowflake Computing, a cloud-based data-storage company that tops LinkedIn's Top Startups list for 2019.

On Wednesday, the social media giant published its ranking the top 50 startups to work for in nine different countries, including the U.S. The ranking was compiled using LinkedIn's own data on employment growth, employee engagement, job interest and ability to attract talent.

While some of the companies on the list may have familiar names--like DoorDash, Robinhood, and Peloton--others are perhaps more surprising. And as employers continue to aggressively compete for high-level talent in 2019, it's worth studying the full list:

Snowflake Computing Dosist Samsara DoorDash Brex Good American Robinhood Peloton Interactive Compass Nuro

For this ranking, LinkedIn considered only private companies headquartered in the U.S. and founded in 2012 or later. Eligible companies also had to employ at least 50 people in the U.S. and have at least 15 percent employee growth from July 2018 through June 2019.

Snowflake Computing's top spot follows its appearance on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list in 2018. The San Mateo, California-based startup also offers other popular benefits such as flexible time off and has some impressive online reviews: Nearly five stars on both Glassdoor and Indeed, and a 100 percent approval rating on Comparably. The tech unicorn, as the LinkedIn report notes, is hiring for positions in engineering and sales.