WeWork's planned IPO is facing an unexpected snag: multiple gender and age discrimination lawsuits from former executives.

On Thursday, former WeWork senior vice president and head of compensation Lisa Bridges filed a complaint in a New York state court that the company's pay significantly and unfairly favored men. Bridges alleges that when she raised the issue internally, WeWork put her on leave and then fired her.

Her litigation comes just weeks after former WeWork vice president of construction Richard Markel, 62, filed an age discrimination lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court on June 10. In his complaint, Markel alleged that he was unfairly fired and replaced by a younger man, just a year after taking the job. And last October, former director of culture Ruby Anaya filed a sexual harassment and gender discrimination lawsuit against WeWork in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

All three lawsuits are currently pending. A WeWork spokesman denied the claims in Bridges's lawsuit to the Wall Street Journal, stating, "WeWork is committed to being an equitable and welcoming workplace for all employees, and we will continue to support women leaders at all levels of the company."