How Susan Alexandra Made Online Shopping as Fun as In-Store—and More Than Doubled Sales

Accessories brand Susan Alexandra is rife with personality. Known for its effervescent beaded bags and quirky charmed jewelry, every aspect of the brand experience is playful, a characteristic evident in its spirited New York store. But in the age of experiential retail and social media-driven marketing, founder Susan Korn has not forsaken her website. Instead, she’s made it equally as fun.

The bright colors and wacky shapes that are a key feature of the designer’s bags and baubles culminate in a digital crown jewel: a Make Your Own jewelry feature, which allows shoppers to outfit their own necklace, bracelet, ring, or earrings (even a belly chain in the summer) with an array of funky charms, with the ease of a few mouse clicks. This customizable feature helmed a website redesign that has increased business on the site by 260 percent since it launched in the summer of 2024. Necklace charms at Susan Alexandra, a beaded accessory and clothing store on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Photography by Nathan Bajar Customization is a tenet of Susan Alexandra. Korn, who founded her business in 2014, first launching charms before segueing into bags and larger beaded items. The online charm service mimics one available in-store, which Korn has dubbed the Charmacie. She describes it as “an old fashioned soda fountain. You go up to a counter and there’s trays and trays and trays of charms.” Shoppers can choose their chain and then their charms, arranging them as they see fit. Prices range from $48 for a charm ring to necklaces that can go up to $305. Though Korn has hopes for a store in Los Angeles, the brand’s only brick-and-mortar location, which opened in 2021, resides on Manhattan’s trendy Lower East Side. Behind a lemon-yellow facade, martini-shaped handbags and beaded egg-emblazoned clutches sit on pink shelves framed with blue subway tile. This is where Korn embraces the element of discovery, hoping to woo prospective consumers. In-store purchases currently make up 30 percent of her sales.

Korn admittedly struggled to translate the store’s magic for an online audience. “There’s nothing like it,” she says. But she hit a breakthrough with her brand’s online Make Your Own feature, taking her inspiration from both from in-person interactions in her shop and similar customization features that Korn had noticed on larger brands’ websites—Nike’s Nike by You service, for example, which allows shoppers to design their own shoes. However, a significant barrier to entry became evident once she began her own attempt to recreate it. The Susan Alexandra website had remained in its rudimentary state since the brand’s launch. The company grew, though the technology remained stagnant. Customers had to email Korn’s team with individual requests for charm assortments, a delayed operation that frequently lent itself to errors. “When I redid the website less than a year ago, the most important thing was to have some sort of this customization element.” Susan Korn’s dog, Pigeon. Photo: Nathan Bajar The prolific options the brand offers translated to extensive work; to scale its online operations, Susan Alexandra had to modernize its manual charm-selection process. “We have a million charms, we have a million different chains,” Korn says.