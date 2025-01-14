Want to be a better public speaker? Use these tips derived from brain research to boost your next presentation.

Your brain has a lot of work to do, constantly balancing tasks while conserving energy. If you understand how the human brain decides what to pay attention to—and what to ignore—your public speaking and presentation skills will soar.

I recently contacted John Medina, a cognitive scientist and author of Brain Rules: 12 Principles for Surviving and Thriving at Work, Home, and School, to learn more about memory and retention. Medina packed our hourlong conversation with valuable tips and advice, all based on brain science. But if I had to highlight one concept that will help anyone improve their very next presentation, it’s this: The brain doesn’t pay attention to boring things. The human brain makes a flurry of decisions when it receives a sensory input. In just 60 to 110 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye—your brain processes the information and decides what deserves attention. This lightning-fast decision-making is evolutionary and crucial, because our ability to quickly assess threats and ignore nonessential details is key for survival. Most PowerPoint presentations fail to grab the brain’s attention because, well, in the words of Medina, the brain doesn’t pay attention to boring things.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Fortunately, according to science, there are some simple ways to grab and keep people’s attention when you’re delivering a pitch, giving a presentation, or sharing your ideas. 1. Start with a strong hook. The brain is on high alert and quickly decides what it should pay attention to. The lesson here is that you need to grab your audience’s attention quickly by giving them a reason to listen. Popular influencers and successful content creators on Instagram, TikTok, and other short-form video platforms know how the right hook grabs attention. They call it “stop the scroll.”

According to TikTok, most high-performing videos (63 percent) highlight their key message within the first three seconds. Research into high-performing Instagram Reels finds a similar conclusion. In-person presentations are a little different from social media posts since your listeners will give you more than three seconds to make a point … but not much more. Our brains have a built-in stopwatch that tells us when to tune out. Medina and other researchers put the time limit at about 10 minutes. In other words, after 10 minutes of starting a presentation, your audience will start showing signs of boredom unless you actively reel them back in.

These 10-minute hooks include incorporating a video, giving a demo, picking up a prop, or asking thought-provoking questions. You can also leverage another proven tactic to keep people engaged—storytelling. 2. Tell compelling stories. I’ve often said that storytelling isn’t something we do. Storytellers are who are. And—thanks to the work of Medina and others—we know that the ancient brain evolved to share information in the form of narrative. Frame your content as a story, and it’s more likely your audience will find your ideas intriguing and memorable. Make sure you support examples, data, and big ideas with specific stories you’ve selected ahead of time—and practiced.

For example, if you’re presenting information about new software your company is implementing this year, give your team facts and information about when, where, and how the transition will take place. Before they get bored, however, you could tell them a story—a case study—of how another company improved their productivity within weeks of adopting the tool. People pay attention to stories. Tell more of them. 3. Use visuals to keep the action moving. Our brain is drawn to visuals, which Medina calls the “picture superiority effect.” In short, our brains are wired to process and remember visual information more than text alone.

For a presentation, picture superiority means using more photos, graphics, and animations. Medina suggests that text-heavy PowerPoint slides with slide after slide of bullet points are a sure way to bore your audience. Use photos and visual elements to enhance retention and engagement. Medina acknowledges that there’s a lot about the brain scientists do not know. But what we do know is very powerful if you leverage brain rules to your advantage.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.