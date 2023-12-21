Some moments stand out better than others.

On a recent visit to Quebec City’s historic Chateau Frontenac, I was invited to an 8-course wine and food pairing at the hotel’s fancy French restaurant. I traveled alone for a speaking gig and casually told the server my wife would love the place.

When dinner was over, the server handed me an elegant blue box. He carefully opened it like displaying a piece of jewelry and said, “Please give this to your wife and tell her we’d love to see her on your next trip.” The box contained delicate French chocolates. When I returned home to California, I could have told my wife about the hotel’s amenities, views, or rich history. Instead, I gave her the first thing that came to mind–the box of chocolates.

People don’t remember every detail of an experience. Instead, they remember meaningful moments that stamp themselves on the brain. As a founder, leader, and communicator, your job is to design such moments for your customers and audiences.

According to neuroscience, the key to creating memorable moments is to embrace the element of surprise. Novelty Elevates Experiences

Fewer than one percent of the world’s hotels earn a coveted 5-Star designation. While researching one of my books, I learned that earning a five-star rating often comes down to the exceptional service that the hotel provides its guests. In fact, employees who work in these luxurious properties are trained and empowered to create memorable moments that leave a lasting impression. And what leaves a lasting impression? Novelty.

“Novel experiences were identified as critical to experience memorability,” according to a study published about the hospitality industry in the Frontiers of Psychology. In other words, events or experiences that surprise people and break expectations are more likely to be remembered and–most importantly–shared among family and friends.

If you ask me to remember highlights from my recent trips, most will be unexpected events. Earlier this year, I walked into my room at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi and found a tray of cookies and a handwritten greeting. The cookies had images of the new book I was in town to promote. I still remember it–and it’s the first picture I posted from my trip.

One More Thing Surprise is the key, even when creating memorable moments in presentations. If you want to stand out, break a pattern the audience expects.

Steve Jobs was a genius at breaking patterns. In 1999, about two years after his return to Apple, Jobs introduced a presentation tactic that became his signature: He saved the biggest product reveal for the end.

At Macworld, Jobs revealed new products and concluded his presentation by saying, “Thank you for coming today and checking out our new products.” He started to walk off the stage as the audience applauded. Then, Jobs paused and said, “Oh, hold on. There is one more thing I want to show you.” Jobs silently grabbed a cart and slowly rolled it to center stage. It held the Apple Cinema Display, a flat-panel computer monitor that revolutionized LCD displays. Graphic design and video editing would never be the same.

Once audiences came to expect “one more thing” from Jobs, he found other ways to surprise audiences, like his now-famous introduction of the first iPod in 2001. Since the MP3 player was so small it could fit into a pocket, Jobs kept it in the pocket of his blue jeans until it was time to show it off.

The headlines said it all: Apple’s ‘1,000 Songs in Your Pocket’ Machine Wows Crowds – CNET

Jobs Pulls ‘1,000 Songs’ Out of His Pocket – San Jose Mercury

None of the headlines that day said that Jobs wowed the crowd with a slideshow, although he did have slides. The ‘wow’ was in the surprise. Attention is a scarce resource, so grab the attention of your customers or audiences with memorable moments people will remember and talk about.

