Adopt Harris-Trump Debate Prep Techniques to Answer Tough Questions and Sharpen Your Performance

Presidential candidates work with advisers who play the role of their opponent.

Since the first televised debate between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960, presidential candidates have appreciated the value of intense debate preparation.

Kennedy was prepared for television, wearing makeup and knowing how to play for the camera. Nixon was not, and we know how that turned out.

According to the New York Times, Vice President Kamala Harris spent several days in a Pittsburgh hotel ahead of her first debate with Donald Trump. Harris was doing “highly choreographed debate practices…with a stage and replica TV lighting.” Just like a practice game with a stand-in opponent, an adviser pretended to be Trump and the role as realistically as possible. In “full Lee Strasberg method-acting mode,” the adviser did not just play the role of Trump but was “inhabiting him, wearing a boxy suit and a long tie.”

According to the Times, Trump was also preparing in his own way. Advisers peppered him with “uncomfortable questions.” One of the people reportedly helping him prepare was former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, “who memorably attacked Ms. Harris in a 2019 presidential primary debate.”

Candidates running for office are not the only ones who welcome “debate prep.” So do entrepreneurs, CEOs, and business leaders who face a grilling on Capitol Hill or have to answer questions on CNBC about their lackluster quarterly results. A media interview about a slight revenue decline isn’t as contentious as a televised political hearing, but a poor performance can affect the company’s stock price in a big way. Although I took some theater courses at UCLA, I never pursued a career in acting. Maybe it’s why I enjoy getting a call to play a behind-the-scenes role–the tough questioner.

When I’m invited to prepare a CEO for an upcoming television appearance where we know the format of the show or the personality of the host, I do my best to “inhabit” the anchor’s style.

Some questioners are soft-spoken, while others are fast-talking and come out swinging. And in most cases, a CEO gets five minutes or less to get their story across while being peppered with questions from all directions. It requires intense preparation to leave with a win.

Here are several scenarios where you’ll want to prepare like a candidate. Investor pitch

Invite knowledgeable people to pepper you with tough questions or skeptical responses such as:

Your target market is too small for us. Your revenue growth looks like it’s stalled.

Your co-founder doesn’t look committed. Have you quit your full-time jobs yet?

Investors are a tough audience. Don’t let their questions and statements catch you off guard. Media interviews

Bloggers, reporters, and media personalities don’t always know nearly as much about your field as you do. So, prepare to answer their questions and educate them at the same time. In this case, get someone to ask you questions that might have little to do with your company or field, and practice bridging back to your story without looking like you’re avoiding the question entirely.

Brevity is important here. Make sure you practice with a stopwatch to keep your answers short. Zoom meetings, interviews, or discussions

You don’t want to pull a “Nixon” and look bad on camera. If you have an important remote discussion with team members, customers, or stakeholders, practice ahead of time with proper lighting. Better yet, create a test meeting, invite someone to ask questions, and press record so you can watch the video later. Then, like a professional athlete, break down the tape to judge your performance.

Most important, find someone who will give you unvarnished feedback. The person could be a trusted friend, an adviser, or a peer. One of Kamala Harris’s advisers is described in the New York Times as giving “tough love…possessing the rare ability to tell them [candidates] what they are doing wrong and how to fix it.” When I’m invited to meet with a CEO, it’s often because no one who works for the CEO wants to give them tough love. It becomes apparent pretty quickly that it’s the reason I was called, especially when everyone around the table tells the executive that they’re doing a great job.

A chief executive who runs one of America’s 100 largest companies once asked me to prepare him for televised interviews about sensitive subjects regarding government subsidies and competition from China.

“Please, don’t tell me what I’m doing right,” he said. “I get that from my team. Tell me what I’m doing wrong, and how to make it better.” To get tough love, ask for it. It’ll take your preparation and performance to the next level.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.