Boost your comfort and ability on the main stage with these simple mindset shifts.

Executives from around the globe take classes in executive education at Harvard to sharpen the skills they need to compete on the world stage. I lead several classes on campus and online that focus on public speaking, communication, and presentation skills.

Business professionals, executives, and leaders from at least a dozen countries are represented in each class. While they may speak different languages and often work in different fields, one simple adage applies to all of them: Change the way you see yourself as a speaker, and the speaker your audience sees will change. The way you approach public speaking opportunities makes all the difference in how effective you are. A great presentation starts before you open PowerPoint. It begins in your head. If you make these three mindset shifts, you’ll come across as much more compelling because you’ll grow in confidence. 1. Achieve ‘first victory’ If you want to look and sound confident, you need to think confidently. Psychologists find a powerful connection between your self-image and your performance.

West Point psychologist Nate Zinsser—who works with professional athletes as well as military leaders— once told me that achieving “first victory” is the first step to mastering any skill. Here’s the twist: the victory is in your mind. You achieve first victory when you believe you can improve and visualize yourself in the winner’s circle. Visualization works best for some people if they close their eyes, take slow and deep breaths, and picture themselves delivering a confident presentation. For others who need to feel confident on an even deeper level, visualization can also be done while they’re practicing.

That’s why I recommend that you practice like you perform. Try it. Stand up, grab the clicker, and deliver your presentation from beginning to end—no stopping. Picture yourself growing in confidence as the audience smiles and applauds. There’s no real audience during these rehearsals, but your brain doesn’t know that. Picture the audience in your mind’s eye, and your brain will get used to the stress of speaking in public. Get that first victory under your belt. 2. See yourself as a storyteller, not a presenter You’re a storyteller. Your title might not say it, but you are. We all are.

Neuroscientists have found that we think in stories, we exchange information through stories, and we prefer stories over facts and figures. Now, this doesn’t mean you should set aside all the data and technical information you present. It simply means that you should take your audience on a journey—think about the examples, case studies, and personal anecdotes that back your idea. Those are all stories. Once you decide on the stories you’re going to share, you can design slides that complement the narratives. This is key: A good presentation complements the story, but the story—not the slides—takes center stage.

3. Focus on them, not you The classic line people use when they want to break up with someone is “It’s not you. It’s me.” But when it comes to effective public speaking, the line is flipped. It’s not about me. It is about you. Many people get anxious about public speaking because they put too much pressure on themselves. Researchers from the University of Texas have found that shifting focus from me to them—from yourself to the audience—significantly boosts a speaker’s confidence. Build your confidence by redirecting attention to the audience. Think about how your ideas, products, or solutions will solve their needs, fulfill their desires, and help them live more successful lives.

Help others solve their problems and they’ll be more likely to give your presentation high marks. The next time you find yourself getting anxious ahead of a presentation, don’t open PowerPoint. First, put yourself in the right frame of mind. Achieving first victory, telling stories, and solving problems will transform your presentation and give you the confidence you need to wow your audience.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.