Never Stop Learning. It’s the Most Vital Skill, and It’s Easier Than Ever

The most valuable skill you can work on is the one that allows you to continue to learn new skills.

I cherish opportunities to meet and learn from some of the most creative people in the world in a wide variety of fields. I always learn a new skill to apply to my creative endeavors and share it with my readers. Very few of us can consistently predict the technological changes that might disrupt our business. It’s out of our control. The only thing we can control is how we react to changes. A Growth Mindset Those with a growth mindset are best suited to thrive in new environments because they never stop learning. They see new technology as an opportunity to learn and improve. They view challenges as a natural part of the learning process and are willing to put in the effort to adapt.

On the other hand, people with a fixed mindset resist learning new things and are often discouraged when they face new hurdles. The future belongs to those who accept new challenges as opportunities to adapt, learn, and grow. The good news is that we live in what I call the golden age of learning. Never before in human history have we had access to as many experts in almost any field imaginable. In the first 90 days of the new year, choose to learn something new from an expert in your direct field or in an adjacent field (a field that’s close enough to primary field so it enhances and elevates your knowledge and creativity).

In addition to the obvious places like YouTube and TED Talks, here are some of my favorite go-to platforms and sources to identify those experts who can teach me something new. Here’s where you can learn new skills. Masterclass This year, I interviewed Masterclass founder and CEO David Rogier. Rogier and his team of creative writers, editors, and producers are skilled at creating educational content that’s compelling to watch. In Masterclass, you can learn science from scientist, Neil deGrasse Tyson, leadership from former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, or singing with pop-star Christina Aguilera. And there are many, many more since Masterclass introduces new instructors every month.

Books The plain old book still carries the best learning return on your investment. In 2014, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella read the book Mindset (Ballantine Books, 2007) by psychologist Carol Dweck. He said it led to a culture shift at the company and encouraged employees to shift from a “know it all” mindset to “learn it all.” The cultural transformation is largely credited for transforming Microsoft into a cloud computing and AI leader. Microsoft’s stock has grown 10x in value since Nadella took over, and its market cap grew to more than $3 trillion. Carol Dweck’s $16 book might be one of the greatest investments Nadella will ever make.

With more than two million books published yearly, reading everything is impossible. So, ask for recommendations. One of Nadella’s colleagues recommended Mindset. Billionaire David Rubenstein reads about 100 books a year and says he relies on advice from friends and colleagues who know him and his interests. You can’t know everything, so ask. Podcasts Podcasts can offer wonderful entertainment to pass the time, but they’re also fantastic sources for learning.

My personal favorites include podcasts hosted by author and venture capitalist, Guy Kawasaki, entrepreneur Tim Ferriss, and actor Dax Shepard. Besides the major general interest podcasts, many are popular within a niche. The best way to find ones that will teach you something relevant to your field is to ask your peers. When I was promoting my latest book, The Bezos Blueprint (St. Martin’s Press, 2022), I was invited on several podcasts that I had never heard of, but ones that were very popular in their segments like product managers or sales professionals. Some were so insightful that I continue to listen to them because, while I might not be in the field, the content is “topic adjacent” to what I speak and write about. We can’t predict exactly what will happen in 2025, but we know it will bring new challenges and technological advances in nearly every industry. Entrepreneurs will need to adapt and learn new things to stand apart and ride the wave of innovation.

