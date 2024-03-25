3 Steps to Sharpen Your Mental Game With Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’

Wyndham Clark of the United States kisses the trophy after winning the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Professional golfer Wyndham Clark entered the PGA Tour after college and assumed he’d have great success. Instead, he struggled for five years. That’s when a change in his mental game made him one of the most astonishing turnaround stories in golf.

Season two of Full Swing on Netflix captures Clark’s amazing and emotional transformation. In the third episode, which dropped in early March, viewers see Clark self-implode on the golf course: playing angry, cursing himself, and smacking clubs against bags. Clark’s caddie said he was stuck in a pattern of negativity that seemed impossible to climb out of.

Enter sports psychologist Julie Elion. The tactics she used to build up Clark’s confidence can be leveraged to improve your performance in any sport or skill, even public speaking. 1. Reframe failure

A champion doesn’t dwell on a mistake. They don’t see it as a failure. They take a shot, hit a golf ball, throw a pass, and watch the outcome. If it’s an outcome they didn’t expect, they learn from it and strive to improve next time. Clark had to learn to stop saying things like “I’ll never make another cut” after a round. Instead, he learned to look forward with excitement and cast off the demons that, in the past, would have hung around in his head.

The same applies to a pitch or a presentation that doesn’t have the outcome you would like. Maybe you didn’t get the funding you thought you deserved, or you didn’t persuade a prospect to be your new customer. If you think of it as a failure, you’ll likely spiral into a negative mindset, which will impede your next pitch.

There are no failures. Only outcomes. 2. Take the stage with gratitude.

Clark traces his negative mindset to a traumatic event — the passing of his mother when he was in college. His mom was his biggest cheerleader and predicted he would do great things in golf. Part of Clark’s mental transformation was playing with gratitude, finding joy in each event, and remembering his mother’s mantra to “play big.”

This is a good reminder that your mindset before you take the stage will influence your performance. If you’re looking forward to giving a presentation and grateful for the opportunity to share your ideas, you will speak with more confidence and joy, and your audience will notice. 3. Always look for the positive.

The most dramatic moments from Full Swing‘s episode three come from the 2023 U.S. Open. Although Clark entered the tournament ranked 109th, he had a secret weapon — he had been sharpening his mental game for the previous five months.

Clark landed in some precarious positions. He had to play an approach shot in heavy brush that was nearly as tall as him. He hit the ball, only to see it plug deeper in the weeds. Even the commentators thought it marked the end of Clark’s round. He finally settled for bogey. Despite some challenging holes, Clark refused to be deflated. With each tournament before the U.S. Open, Clark had been focusing on the positive aspects of his play: making more putts, hitting more fairways, etc. He carried the attitude into the U.S. Open, where he fended off Rory McIlroy to notch his first major victory.

Reflecting on his round, Clark said that in previous years, he would have folded when things got rough, but now he approached each shot with a positive attitude.

“Mentally, I was super strong,” Clark said. “I used to feel and fear that bad things are going to happen more than believing that good things are. Now I truly believe that good things are going to happen.” What positives do you take away from each pitch or presentation? If you focus on the negative (I stumbled, lost my place, got nervous), you’ll only invite more negative thoughts to derail your performance.

Instead, focus on what went right: I started strong, my slides were beautifully designed, my financial explanation was the clearest it’s ever been, and my nerves went away once I got going.

Build on your strengths, and you’ll grow more confident with each presentation. Golf and public speaking have very similar mental requirements. In most cases, the player or speaker knows how to execute the fundamentals. However, it’s often the mental game that throws off a performance.

Master your mind, and your confidence will soar.

