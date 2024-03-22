When it comes to delivering extraordinary presentations, few could compete with Steve Jobs. “Steve was a natural,” according to Bill Gates on a recent episode of the podcast Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard.

Since I wrote one of the most popular books on Steve Jobs’s presentation style, my ears perked up when Gates called Jobs a “natural.” I know that Jobs improved over time, because he practiced over and over.

Was Gates fooled into thinking Jobs was simply a naturally gifted public speaker? No. Gates knows better and immediately added, “Although Jobs would rehearse, and it was fun to watch him. Part of his genius was that when he would finally do it, he would make it look like he was just thinking it up right there.” Gates is right. Jobs put a lot of effort into making it look effortless.

The good news is that you can also achieve this effortless presentation style. Just follow the five-step rehearsal strategy that made the public speaking of Steve Jobs the gold standard for business presentations. 1. Start rehearsing early.

Jobs committed to rehearsing his famous keynote presentations and product launches weeks before the event.

Most entrepreneurs or business leaders I coach leave their practice sessions for the night before or the morning of their presentation. They’re shocked when I give them their new practice schedule, which starts far earlier than they ever dreamed. 2. Rehearse out loud.

A rehearsal means just that — rehearsing the presentation just as you would do it for real. Jobs would take the stage with only a select few people in the room. One executive who witnessed a rehearsal told me he was surprised that Jobs climbed onstage, raised the volume of his voice, and delivered the presentation as if he were speaking to a packed auditorium.

It’s harder to open your mouth and articulate your ideas than it is to silently read through the slides in your head. Practice your presentation out loud. 3. Refine slides, lines, and gestures.

Jobs paid attention to every aspect of the performance: visuals, words, and body language. If he wasn’t happy with the design of a slide or an explanation, he would improve it for the next rehearsal.

While you’re rehearsing, note slides or words that need to be changed. Also, pay attention to your body language and delivery. Record yourself on video and watch it. You might catch annoying habits that you were not aware of. Also, look for moments where gestures might enhance the power of your ideas. 4. Ask for feedback.

Jobs had a reputation for telling customers what they wanted before they asked for it. But when it came to rehearsing presentations, he encouraged collaboration. After practicing part of a presentation, Jobs would walk off the stage and ask the people in the room what they thought of the demo, slides, or word choice. He wanted to hear from others, and so should you.

Don’t schedule all your rehearsal sessions by yourself. Ask trusted friends or peers to watch. Ask them for feedback and incorporate some of their advice. After all, they’re seeing your presentation like others will — as outsiders. 5. Schedule dress rehearsals.

Jobs cleared his calendar ahead of the actual event to schedule “dress rehearsals.” He would show up in his uniform: jeans, black mock, running shoes. Jobs didn’t always wear blue jeans and a mock turtleneck shirt to the office, but he did for public presentations.

Commit to dress rehearsals by scheduling the session on your calendar just as you would any important appointment. When you show up, be in “full dress.” Wear the same type of clothes that you’ll have on for the presentation. It will help you get into speaking mode, and you’ll feel more comfortable when you take the stage for the real thing. Few speakers are born “naturals.” They work at it and, like Steve Jobs, rehearse effectively to make it look natural.

