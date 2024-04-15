The Best Quote From the 2024 Masters Will Sharpen Your Mental Edge

How to radiate confidence in front of any audience.

Max Homa during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.. Photo: Getty Images

Professional golfer Max Homa did not win the 2024 Masters, but his attempt to master his mental game must have delighted his performance coach.

During Sunday’s final round, Homa was a close second just behind the world’s number one golfer (and eventual winner) Scottie Scheffler. An unfortunate bounce on the 12th green sent Homa’s ball into heavy brush, and he had to settle for a double bogey.

But Homa’s third-place finish was his best in a major golf tournament. Although Homa had a challenging third round on Saturday, failing to make any birdies, he remained in a positive frame of mind, which put him into contention for Sunday’s final round.

After his Saturday round, Homa said, “I played today with a ton of gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to do this. I’m really glad I get to do it again tomorrow.”

Homa then added a comment that came right out of his mental coaching sessions with performance coach Julie Elion: If I catch myself thinking about what can go wrong, I let myself dream about what can go right.

Elion is a heralded psychologist making a name for herself among professional golfers for her ability to elevate their game by building their mental strength. Reframing negative thoughts into empowering ones is a hallmark of her coaching style.

When I coach entrepreneurs and leaders on their presentation skills, I take a similar approach, encouraging speakers to reframe their past experiences from negative thoughts to empowering ones. An empowered speaker radiates confidence because they are more confident on the inside. They have a smile on their face, a spring in their step, a strong voice, and dynamic gestures and body language.

The change starts in the mind. Here are some examples of reframing negative thoughts into empowering ones to build public-speaking confidence.

Negative: I don’t want to lose this pitch. Empowering: I’m eager to meet new prospects and get them excited about my product.

(Rule number one for a solid mental game in golf is never to focus on what you don’t want. For example, a champion golfer wouldn’t think, “Don’t hit it into the water.” Instead, they would say, “Aim for the right side of the green.”)

Negative: I lost my place during the last pitch and got nervous. I really don’t want it to happen again. Empowering: I learn something new with every pitch. My last presentation taught me to practice out loud, which I’ve done ten times. I’m ready for this!

(Performers get nervous when they focus on the past or the future. Stay in the present, embrace it, and enjoy the opportunity).

Negative: I should have spent more time designing slides. I don’t like the way they look. Empowering: This presentation will inspire my audience. I’ll walk off the stage feeling overjoyed with my performance.

(Elion teaches her athlete/clients to focus on how they want to feel after a round or tournament. Use practice sessions to focus on the technical aspects of your presentation, but don’t let technical thoughts distract you from enjoying the moment).

Elite athletes at the highest level of their sport understand that the mental game will set their performance apart. A presentation is a performance, too. Adopting these simple tactics from champion golfers will build your confidence when the pressure is on.

