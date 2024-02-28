The Mental Hack That Makes Caitlin Clark a Basketball Superstar

If you follow sports, it’s nearly impossible to avoid seeing highlights of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark hitting another deep three. Clark, the NCAA women’s basketball all-time scoring leader, didn’t just break the record–she did it from the logo, some 38 feet away from the basket.

Clark’s star shines so brightly that The Wall Street Journal says there’s an entire economy built around her: sold-out games, high television ratings, and elevated ticket prices.

While highlight reels understandably focus on the shots Clark makes, the real magic of her success lies in what she does in between shots. Clark works on her mental game and has learned a tactic that anyone can use to build confidence while performing any skill like public speaking. Focus on the Action Between the Action

Clark and her performance coach, Brett Ledbetter, say that how a player responds to adversity is the most important tactic they can work on after the fundamentals. They call it the action between the action. For example, although Clark makes about 43 percent of her long-range attempts–an astonishingly high percentage–she still misses more shots than she makes. Ledbetter reminds her that it takes about a second to make a shot, leaving about 40 minutes remaining in the game for Clark to make an impact.

“You can’t allow one second to affect the rest of your performance just because you didn’t make a shot,” Clark says.

Avoiding a cycle of negative thoughts allows Clark to shoot with more confidence and more freedom. When Clark shoots the ball from 30 feet away, she’s not thinking about what could go wrong. She’s focused on what could go right. Let’s apply this mental technique to public speaking. Most presentations go off the rails when a speaker messes up in their own mind. They forget their place and skip ahead or stumble over a slide as they search for the right words. Even worse, they mentally replay a past presentation when they get nervous, which exacerbates their fear in the current moment.

You can’t present fearlessly if you replay the moment you failed. Great athletes like Clark let it go, and so do great speakers. A mistake might take a second or two, but you still have the rest of the presentation to make up for it. Dare to be Great

Clark plays with fire and emotion. But she says that learning to channel that fire is what makes her great.

Successful entrepreneurs, founders, and leaders also exhibit fire and emotion in their professional lives. And that attitude comes with a price. They’re often hard on themselves when they deliver a pitch or presentation that doesn’t match their exceedingly high expectations. It might seem counterintuitive, but learning to let go and live with something less than perfect offers the freedom to have fun in the moment and speak with unbridled enthusiasm about your topic.

Don’t worry about missing the shot; focus on the action between the action to make your mark.

