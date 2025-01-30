Praise is the simple method you can use to motivate and inspire your team.

Former Home Depot CEO Frank Blake once said, “You get what you celebrate.” What founders choose to celebrate and how they celebrate can inspire teams to enthusiastically embrace change—if the celebration is done effectively.

How to maintain a team’s motivation, especially when enthusiasm might start to lag under the weight of applying new initiatives, led me to call Dan Heath, the author who wrote about Blake’s success in his new book, Reset (Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster, 2025). Heath, who co-authored one of the best all-time books on communication—Made to Stick (‎Random House, 2007)—reveals tactics entrepreneurs, founders, and leaders can use to spark change—or get unstuck—when something’s not working. Frank Blake is one of many leaders Heath interviewed. When Blake became Home Depot’s CEO in 2007, he identified five priorities. Customer service was at the top of his list. Where most business leaders face the challenge of motivating a small staff or department to elevate service, Blake had to convince hundreds of thousands of employees to share the message and the actions required to make change happen.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Getting unstuck requires energy on the part of the leader, of course, as well as the team responsible for making continued progress. But how do change agents sustain enthusiasm? They lavish praise on the behavior they want others to emulate—and they use an ancient rhetorical technique to do it: Storytelling. The power of praise “Recognition is the most powerful fuel we have in sustaining motivation,” Heath told me. For example, when Blake got his first chance to speak to 3,000 Home Depot store managers at an annual conference, he devoted his time on stage—not to facts, figures, charts, and bullet points—but to stories. Blake told the story of a cashier at Home Depot in North Georgia. One day an older gentleman approached the register with a cart load of lumber. The cashier asked if he needed help to his car and, making small talk, asked the man about his project.

The customer paused and said, “Since you asked, my grandson passed away recently, and I’m building his casket.” The cashier replied, “Please sir, don’t even think of paying. Our thoughts are with you.” And with that, she waved him through the line.

Blake said the room grew so silent after he told the story that you could hear a pin drop. Blake told the story to model the behavior he wanted to inspire—and to make a point. There was no rule book for the cashier’s actions. She relied on her discretion and did not feel that her action required the manager’s permission since she had earned the manager’s trust. “The cashier did not get into trouble. On the contrary, the CEO was on stage singing her praises and recognizing her publicly as a hero,” Heath says.

For change efforts to work, Heath says, a leader must consider “motivation” as the most important factor for achieving the new strategy. Yes, a leader can order employees to get things done, but if your team isn’t internally motivated, they won’t approach the change with enthusiasm or the desire to exceed expectations. Choose stories to serve goals The anecdote Blake shared about the cashier in Georgia had several elements of a compelling story. It had a recognizable hero, a surprise twist, and an emotionally moving conclusion. But while the story was memorable, Blake’s broader goal was to make his team feel a deep connection to the ultimate outcome of elevating the brand’s customer service. Blake succeeded in getting his message across through all levels of the organization because he became a zealot for the power of praise through stories. He would even send handwritten notes to employees, with specific examples of how the team member had delivered amazing service.

“As you make progress toward your new goal, make sure that what you celebrate is aligned with where you’re heading,” Blake said. “Praise and recognition is free fuel.” Blake’s example reminds me of an extraordinary experience when Virgin’s marketing team invited me to spend a day with Richard Branson. I flew next to him on commercial flights, talked to him in airport lobbies, and watched as he coached teams on his exacting customer service standards. Richard Branson looks for stories to praise Branson always carried a notebook. He took copious notes on interactions, ideas, and specific examples of what was working—and what was not. Branson also noted examples of exceptional service. He often turned those stories into blog articles and social media posts. Most importantly, he took the opportunity to praise the employee or the team in person or on the phone.

For example, during my time with Branson, he heard that some gate agents took it upon themselves to calm cranky customers facing long weather delays. They walked around with a smile, an apology, and a tray of food and drinks. It was a small gesture, but Branson made them feel like giants when he talked to them and praised their efforts. I can still picture the smiles on their faces as the company’s founder praised their actions. Change management requires motivation, and effective motivators use the power of praise—and stories—as “free fuel” to make changes and sustain those changes when enthusiasm might start to lag.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.