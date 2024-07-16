The Soft Skill That MIT Considers Fundamental for Career Success

You can have the greatest idea in the world — unique, strategic, scalable — but if you fail to articulate that idea persuasively, you won’t be nearly as successful as you could be.

That’s the key message I delivered recently to an audience of high-tech leaders at the annual MIT Technology Review conference in Cambridge.

The entire day was concerned with AI-related topics with dense themes like spatial computing, cyber security, and data analytics. And then I took the stage. It might seem odd for a communication coach to make the concluding remarks at an AI conference, but it makes perfect sense because nothing that had been discussed earlier matters to people unless they can understand it.

In the age of AI, human skills like the ability to clarify, persuade, motivate, and inspire are more valuable than ever.

Some call it a soft skill. I call it fundamental. Public speaking is a skill. And, like any skill, you can sharpen it. But sometimes, it helps to have a coach by your side to highlight advanced tactics. One communication tactic I demonstrated for the MIT audience is an ancient public-speaking strategy that can help simplify today’s complex issues.

Metaphors Simplify Complex Ideas Inspiring leaders rely on metaphor to explain complex ideas. As a reminder, a metaphor (and its close cousin, the analogy) compares two different things to show their similarities.

One of Shakespeare’s most famous lines is a metaphor. When Romeo spots Juliet on the balcony, he writes, “It is the east, and Juliet is the sun.” Of course, she’s not the actual sun, but she has similar qualities. She brightens the room. In business, you can use metaphors to bring your presentation to life, align teams, and explain complex ideas.

For example, why did Jeff Bezos name his startup Amazon? Bezos wanted to find a metaphor for Earth’s biggest selection of books — so he named the company after the world’s biggest river. And he didn’t stop there. Three Famous Jeff Bezos Metaphors

In addition to naming his startup Amazon, Bezos went on to create: Two-pizza teams. Bezos introduced the concept of “two-pizza teams” to emphasize the importance of keeping teams small and agile within an organization. The idea is that a team should be small enough to be fed with just two large pizzas. Any larger, and teams become bureaucratic and inefficient.

Single-threaded leaders. This, too, was a concept Bezos and other leaders promoted at Amazon. It refers to the practice of assigning a single, dedicated leader to a specific project or initiative. The single-threaded leader is the person who dedicates their entire focus to one area without being distracted by other responsibilities.

Flywheels. The “flywheel” is considered Jeff Bezos’s most strategic and powerful metaphor, fueling Amazon’s astonishing growth. Once set in motion, a mechanical flywheel continues to spin and gains momentum with minimal effort. Bezos adapted the concept of a “flywheel” to describe how Amazon’s business model drives growth. For example, if Amazon keeps prices low, it attracts more customers. More customers attract third-party sellers to the platform who offer a broader selection. More selection attracts more customers, and so on. The momentum becomes unstoppable.

While Bezos didn’t invent the idea of a flywheel for business — the idea came from Jim Collins in Good to Great — Bezos knew a good metaphor when he saw one.

Why should Bezos (and Shakespeare) have all the fun? Make metaphors and analogies fundamental elements in your communication toolkit. Reach for them when you need to simplify complex ideas.

