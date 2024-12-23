AI Use at Work Is Sowing Confusion and Distrust on Teams. You Need to Talk About It

A new survey shows how the stigma around using AI at work is leading to confusion and secrecy in the workplace. It’s time to talk about it.

This column is part of The First 90 Days, a series about how to make 2025 a year of breakout growth for your business.

In the past year, artificial intelligence tools have permeated companies of various industries, improving a multitude of workplace processes. However, many leaders have failed to formally address how to properly use AI with their workers. This failure to provide guidance has now caused employees to be confused and uncomfortable. A new worldwide survey from cloud-based messaging app Slack found that almost half of desk workers feel the need to hide their use of AI “for common workplace tasks” due to “feeling like using AI is cheating” and “fear of being seen as less competent or being seen as lazy.” Each company has different intentions. Perhaps, some leaders would see using AI as lazy, but many use it themselves and see it as a useful tool. This miscommunication is fueling this distrust between employees and employers.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The only way to resolve this issue is for leaders to communicate about these tools rather than ignoring that they are present. It’s important to take a proactive approach and not to sit on the sidelines while your employees wonder what the expectations are. 1. How does AI fit into your organization? It’s OK if you don’t know. As a leader, consider how you plan to implement AI into your company. How are your competitors using it? What department can benefit from its application? Remember: AI doesn’t have to lead to layoffs. Human-AI collaboration can lead to innovation and improved productivity. AI tools are evolving quickly, so you may not fully know how the technology applies to your organization. But if your team is already using some AI tools, you must speak about them. Your people should know exactly which tools are OK to use and which are not.

2. How will using AI affect the employee on a micro level? Whether it means job loss, using AI tools to enhance their productivity, or managing AI-driven technologies, employees want to know your plans related to them. Be transparent with your employees. Ask yourself: How will your chosen AI applications affect specific-level workers? Most likely different workers will be affected differently. 3. Communicate the change with care. Now that you know how you want to incorporate AI into your business, if at all, and how it will reshape or diminish current positions, it’s time to let your talent know. Keep in mind that it is a sensitive and sometimes secretive subject.

If you’re laying off someone completely, let them know in an in-person meeting. You must ensure they find out from you before they hear it from anyone else. What’s the worst way to address them? By sending a company-wide email. If you’re planning to keep the worker but alter their duties to incorporate AI, it may be seen as a more significant change to them than to you. Again, sit down with them and let them know how it will benefit you and them, and what they can do instead. Be genuine and transparent. AI is an unstoppable force that demands attention. The key lies in finding the right balance between harnessing AI’s potential and keeping humans at the center of the equation.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.