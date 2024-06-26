CEOs: Delegate These Tasks to Use Your Time Efficiently

In the early days of your business, you may need to tackle many tasks before you have enough revenue to start building an infrastructure and system. But when the time comes, be prepared to master the art of delegation. This will free up crucial mental space to focus on strategy, build a culture of trust within your team, and allow them to feel valued, setting the tone for years to come.

Every company’s needs differ but consider the following examples to take into consideration for your organization. 1. Hiring

When you’re starting out, hiring is one of your most important jobs. Who you choose to work alongside you will determine your company’s future success. Since it’s such a crucial factor, investing in a talent strategy is a smart move. Sure, you most likely can’t afford a full-time employee dedicated to hiring, but you can at least pay a consultant to draw up a plan and provide guidance. Although you may not want to spend the money, you’ll save tenfold by avoiding bad hires.

Eventually, when your company grows and needs someone dedicated to hiring, it can be useful to hire a person to oversee the talent strategy alongside the other executive team members. They should have a lengthy background in professional recruiting on the agency side so they can guide you in building an effective strategy. And as a part of your executive team, they will be in tune with your vision for the company. 2. Social media

Once your company reaches a critical mass in size and revenue, a good rule of thumb to consider is: If you’re not an expert at it, assign it to someone who is. Social media may seem straightforward, but it’s 2024 and there are plenty of people who have obtained degrees and years of experience in the field. Not to mention they also feel passionately about it. Since social media has also become a dominant marketing tool in many industries, spending money to hire an expert will bring a return on investment. Budgeting funds to at least enlist someone part-time to develop a plan and implement it will pay off over time.

3. Sales It’s natural at the start to be hands-on with customers/clients. However, training people early on to sell your product or service using your method will allow your numbers to grow beyond what you can do alone. Another option is to hire salespeople who are experts at just that.

If you’re making calls or writing emails all day that someone else can handle, that’s a clear sign that it’s time to delegate. Spending money on great, experienced people can pay off, although it may be daunting to transition. Make decisions with care.

When looking to grow your team, take appropriate steps when finding talent. Do so by hiring a recruiter with experience. The people you enlist early on can make or break your bottom line, company culture, and overall success.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.