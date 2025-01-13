Don’t Let Technology Be the Downfall of Your Organization

Technology is great for simple tasks, but human mentorship is way more effective.

Deep in the world’s artificial intelligence era, organizations are increasingly using technology to streamline operations and save on efficiency. Whether it’s through AI chatbots, automated workflows, or software that manages team communication, the promising allure of tech solutions is undeniable.

But how far is too far? Don’t let the draw of technology distract you from the value of your human workers. As your company grows, especially in areas that require creativity, empathy, and nuanced decision-making, human interaction and mentorship becomes even more essential. When it comes to leadership and management, relying solely on tech can actually hinder your organization’s long-term growth. Bots as managers: A dangerous trend Some companies are testing tech as managers, letting AI-driven systems field questions, assign tasks, and provide 24/7 availability to employees. They can also provide information, remind employees of deadlines, and automate basic human resources functions. On the surface, this seems like a brilliant way to increase efficiency. But sophisticated chatbots are still chatbots. No matter how advanced, they can perform only predefined tasks and follow a rigid set of instructions. When it comes to resolving conflicts, offering emotional support, and providing nuanced feedback that fosters personal growth, relationships at work, and overall company culture, tech falls short.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

AI managers can’t sense when a personal problem is slowing down a worker’s output. They also can’t give a motivational pep talk before an intimidating presentation or help two employees resolve a conflict. Only human managers can engage in complex decision-making processes that involve understanding context, emotions, and long-term goals. A bot cannot interpret the subtle dynamics that can shape an employee’s performance or morale. When you replace human leadership with bots, you risk alienating your workforce, causing disengagement, and undermining the critical trust needed for long-term success.

Tech is cheaper than people—but at what cost? As a CEO myself, I understand the draw of saving money by dismissing humans and buying tech. Tech, after all, doesn’t require salaries, benefits, or even coffee breaks. But unfortunately, the savings are an illusion. The losses in innovation, collaboration, complex decision-making, mentorship, and other human abilities will outweigh the efficiency bots bring. Not to mention, those bots may drive you crazy after a while. No algorithm can duplicate the complexity of the human brain. Therefore, instead of embracing AI as a solution, you must embrace it as a tool. Instead of treating your people as numbers, you must embrace them as the solution. While efficiency will save you money, people who are talented and committed to your vision are priceless.

For example, take the role of a manager in helping an employee grow within the company. A manager not only provides feedback but also listens and helps them navigate professional and personal challenges. A human manager is an active participant in the journey of an employee’s career and life as a whole. Technology, on the other hand, lacks the empathy and experience that a real person can offer. While it can track performance, it can’t assess the context behind an underperforming employee or help nurture them toward improvement. The role of technology in the future of work Balance is key. Both tech and humans have a place in the workforce of the future. Tech can handle the routine. Human mentorship can inspire the extraordinary. If you can recognize this balance, you will thrive, while those that rely too heavily on technology are at risk of alienating their most significant asset: their people.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.